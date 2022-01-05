OAKLAND — Four quarters and an overtime period came and passed Tuesday, and after each stanza, Mountain Ridge and Southern found themselves locked in a tied ball game.
Southern took an early lead in the second overtime on a Gabe Hebb jumper, and the Rams hit enough free throws and made enough stops on defense to finally put an end to the stalemate.
Led by Hebb and the Haskiell brothers, No. 2 Southern overcame an off game by star forward Isaac Upole to hand No. 1 Mountain Ridge, missing a key starter, its first loss of the season with a thrilling 65-61 double-overtime victory.
"It went about the way I thought it could go," Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. "I hate that they didn't have (Amare) Kennedy. ... I thought their subs did a good job, I thought their depth was as good as ours. It was a pretty even game."
Southern improved to 5-1 and dropped Mountain Ridge to 5-1. The Rams are in prime position to take over the top spot in the Area Top 5, but first they have to overcome No. 3 Allegany at Ram Arena on Friday night.
"We don't care where we are in January where we are in that whole pecking order," Bosley said. "We care where we are at the end of February."
Tuesday's clash was billed as the best high school basketball game of the early-season slate, and the two Western Maryland adversaries didn't disappoint. The game was level at 12, 28, 39 and 51 after each of the opening four quarters and again at 58 following the first overtime.
Both teams showed off their impressive depth.
Mountain Ridge didn't miss a beat with Uma Pua'auli in the line-up in place of Kennedy. And when Nate Washington, who scored 13 points, fouled out at the end of regulation, Peyton Miller scored five points in the first overtime as part of his 14 to help force a second extra period.
Meanwhile, Upole, who has seemingly been a lock for 20 points a night so far this year, was held to just seven. Tanner and Jared Haskiell stepped up to set season highs with 20 and 14 points, respectively, and Hebb continued his steady play with 16.
Whenever either team needed a bucket, they were able to find one. Southern made one more play, and that was the difference.
"There are a lot of good teams in the area, and there are going to be a lot of games just like this," Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said. "They ended up on the right side of the score."
Southern led 62-58 with 45.3 seconds left in the second overtime, but Mountain Ridge would wage one final salvo.
With Washington and Pu'auli fouled out, Camren Kifer came off the bench to score a bucket through contact plus the foul for an old-fashioned 3-point play. Then, following a 1 for 2 trip at the line, the Miners had a chance to tie or take a lead with 24.9 seconds left trailing 63-61.
Mountain Ridge guard Collin Lowry had a look at a go-ahead three, but it was off, and Bryce Snyder's put-back try clipped off the rim on the way up. Jared Haskiell was 2 for 2 at the line on the other end to put the finishing touches on Southern's triumph.
One of the biggest buckets of the night came by way of Haskiell in the first overtime. The Rams trailed 56-55 at the under-30-second mark, and Haskiell sunk a deep 3-pointer to push them ahead.
Miller was fouled and hit both foul attempts on the ensuing Mountain Ridge possession to force another overtime. Still, if Haskiell had missed the three, then the Rams very well could've went home empty-handed.
"Our guys try to find him in that situation," Bosley said of Haskiell, who made four triples Tuesday. "We know from practice that he can do that. ... We're pretty confident that he can make shots. There are days when he misses them, but he hit them tonight."
His brother Tanner Haskiell was Southern's go-to option in regulation, burying nine buckets, primarily in the midrange, to help space the floor for the Rams.
As for Upole, Bosley said the big-man has been limited in practice, suiting up just once in the past six days. Still, he and Hobel complimented Bryce Snyder's defense in holding the forward to just two baskets.
"I give Snyder credit, he made contact, did the things he needed to do," Bosley said. "I thought they had a nice game-plan on Isaac."
"Bryce Snyder did a great job on him," Hobel said. "Bryce does a lot of things that people don't see. He doesn't score the points, but he dives for loose balls, he gets rebounds."
Snyder may not score in bunches, but he did finish with 10 points to join Miller, Washington and Pua'auli (10) in double figures. Lowry almost made it five Miners to reach the threshold with nine.
Washington incredibly played more than 14 minutes in the second half with four fouls, escaping disqualification until being called for a charge with 5.1 seconds left and the game tied.
The point guard picked up three fouls in the second quarter alone, tacking on a fourth just 27 seconds into the second half with a charge. His discipline from that point on was key to keeping Mountain Ridge in the game.
"I'm not a by-the-book person when guys get fouls," Hobel said. "I just tell them they need to learn to play with the fouls, and that was a good learning experience for him. Down the road in the playoffs, he may have to play with foul trouble again. And he did a great job of playing with fouls."
Mountain Ridge commanded the largest lead of the night, pulling ahead 46-39 with 4:52 left in the fourth quarter after a personal 7-0 run by Miller to begin the period.
Enter Jared Haskiell, who answered with a 3-pointer, and Tanner Haskiell, who hit a corner trey of his own, to pull Southern closer. Down 51-49 with 16.1 seconds left, Hebb was 2 for 2 at the stripe to force a tie.
The Miners tried to hold for the last shot, but Washington was issued a charge and the game went to overtime, where Southern was able to make one more play to improve to 5-1.
Mountain Ridge has a quick turnaround, facing Meyersdale tonight at 6 p.m. and Fort Hill tomorrow at 7 p.m., both on the road. Southern draws Allegany at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 47-31. David Miller led the Miners with 19 points and Will Patterson tallied 11. Southern was paced by Isaiah Keller at 11 points.
