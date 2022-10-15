KEYSER, W.Va. — Behind four different goal scorers, No. 3 Allegany defeated Keyser, 4-0, on Wednesday night.
Peyton Schartiger gave the Campers the lead just 1:40 into the contest, and Avery Miller made it 2-0 at halftime with a goal at the 19:40 mark. Both scores were unassisted.
Ella Shade connected with Maddie Poland for a goal only 23 seconds into the second half, and Shade scored a goal herself off an assist from Elexa Mazuran for the final tally with 15:07 left.
Allegany outshot Keyser, 16-2, and had a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks. Both teams committed two fouls. Alco keeper Shylah Taylor made two saves, and Keyser’s Hadley Courtney made 12.
Allegany (8-1-3) hosts No. 1 Mountain Ridge (10-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Keyser (5-9) hosts Petersburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to begin sectional play.
Southern 1 Fort Hill 0
OAKLAND — Abby Butina muscled a ball through the goal with 32 minutes remaining, and Southern beat Fort Hill on Thursday night.
Fort Hill keeper Lindsey Ternent initially blocked Butina’s shot off a corner kick in the 68th minute, but a scrum ensued and Butina found the winning goal.
The win was Southern’s third in a row this week, as the Rams beat No. 5 Bishop Walsh, 2-0, on Monday and Frankfort, 7-0, on Tuesday. Southern improved to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Fort Hill fell to 1-10-1 (0-7 WestMAC).
Southern had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal and 7-3 on corner kicks. Rams keeper Bayleigh Hawk made two saves, and Ternent three.
Southern is at No. 3 Allegany (8-1-3, 3-1-2 WestMAC) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Fort Hill is at No. 4 Northern (6-1-4, 3-1-2 WestMAC) on Monday at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Hampshire 8 Petersburg 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Nevaeh Church scored a hat trick, Izzy Blomquist racked up four assists and No. 2 Hampshire crushed Petersburg on Tuesday night.
Hannah Ault scored twice, and Annie Keckley, Della Knight and Jaleigh Dixon found the back of the net once each for the Trojans. Ault, Knight and Julianna Cannon also had assists.
Hampshire (14-0-4) beat Jefferson, 1-0, on Thursday night and hosts the winner of Jefferson and Washington in the section title game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
