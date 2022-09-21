SHORT GAP, W.Va. — It took just over 10 minutes for Allegany to find its rhythm offensively. Once the Campers did, there was no stopping them.
Beginning with a trio of Avery Miller goals, Allegany found the back of the net six times in 14 minutes during the first half at Frankfort on Tuesday evening. Thanks to a sizable lead at the break, the Campers used the second half to get their seniors and freshmen repetitions up front.
With its offense operating on all cylinders, No. 3 Allegany went on to beat Frankfort, 8-0, in the final tune-up to a difficult stretch that includes three teams within the Area Top 5 over the next week.
“I was proud of the girls for executing what we’ve been practicing,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “We’re on a stretch here of a four-game span where we play at Bishop Walsh, at Northern and Mountain Ridge.
“Today was a good opportunity for us to work the ball and work formation. All 13 of them played well. After about the first 10 minutes, they were all hungry for goals.
“For Frankfort to stay in and continue to play hard, that’s what you want to see from a team when they’re down like that.”
Allegany (4-0-1) entered Tuesday fresh off a sweep in a tournament at Greenway Avenue Stadium over the weekend — the highlight of which was a 3-1 win over previously unbeaten Goretti.
Following 11 minutes and 18 seconds of scoreless play against Frankfort, Miller, who had five goals on Saturday, picked up right where she left off.
The sophomore was the recipient of a through ball off the foot of Lya Smith, which put Miller in a one-on-one with Frankfort keeper Emberlyn Knotts. Miller steadied herself, drew Knotts out of the goal and slotted a shot into the back of the net with 28:42 left in the first half.
Nearly two minutes later, Ella Shade made a run down the right side, and like Miller, the freshman controlled the ball in the box to pull out Frankfort’s backline. Shade connected with Miller on a cross to an open pocket, and she notched her second goal with 26:59 on the clock.
Miller didn’t take much more time to find her hat trick, as a minute in the future, Peyton Schartiger fed the sophomore for her third and final goal of the contest.
Sterne gave Miller a breather after the score, and from that point on, the sophomore standout played on the backline until an injury pushed Frankfort down to 10 players. Miller was the Camper who came out.
“If you say ‘Avery go in the goal,’ she’d have put her jersey on and ran,” Sterne said. “She is just so team-oriented. ... Flipping Avery for Olivia (Looker) gave Olivia a chance to come all the way forward. She’s the one playing deepest on the defense, so she’s the least likely to get a chance to score.”
Looker had an impact almost immediately up front, making a long throw-in into the Frankfort box, which found the foot of Shade for the Campers’ fourth goal with 20:42 left in the first half.
Senior Bailee Haislip then got in on the action with 18:56 left, shooting a pass from Macey Wagoner through the goalmouth for a score, drawing a boisterous reaction from her teammates.
Schartiger, a sophomore, made it 6-0 Allegany at intermission thanks to a goal off an assist from another underclassmen, freshman Elexa Mazuran, with 14:57 left.
“It gives an opportunity for girls to play in positions, the defense gets to move up,” Sterne said of the luxury of employing different line-ups in a one-sided match.
“If that’s the only opportunity they get and they do score, they’ll always remember a goal that they had. ... The seniors stepped up with leadership, and I think the younger kids grew during this game as well.”
Following a series of near-misses over the first 30 minutes of the second half, Allegany found two more goals before time ran out.
Shade tallied her second goal after muscling a through ball from Sam Preaskorn past the Frankfort keeper with 9:20 left.
“She is an aggressive player, and she plays downhill, regardless of if she’s running uphill or downhill,” Sterne said of Shade. “Once she goes for the ball, she can outrun the defense, and we’re working on a move to get around the defense. She really did a nice job with that.
“Elexa Mazuran was another freshman that went in but was kind of lost at the beginning of the game. ... All of a sudden, it just clicked with what we were working on in practice, and she made three of the best crosses of the day.”
Preaskorn was one several Campers, along with Looker and Adri Meadors, who played well up top after halftime but just missed on their opportunities at finding a goal.
Wagoner notched Allegany’s eighth goal of the contest just 40 seconds after Shade’s score with an unassisted tally.
Allegany finished with 18 shots on goal to Frankfort’s one, had all four corners in the game and made all four of the evening’s fouls. Camper keeper Shylah Taylor made one save in the clean sheet performance.
Knotts racked up eight saves for Frankfort before exiting with an injury during the second half. Lexy Lee stopped two Allegany shots in relief.
The Falcons (1-5) host East Fairmont on Saturday at noon.
Allegany is at No. 5 Bishop Walsh (2-1) on Friday at 4 p.m., which kicks off a tough sequence for the Campers, who will later face No. 1 Mountain Ridge (4-1) and No. 4 Northern (3-0-2) next week.
“BW is a very good team again this year,” Sterne said. “They have some offensive scorers that we have to really watch out for in the back. Our defense will have to step up and play well again.”
