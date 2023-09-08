Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.