CUMBERLAND — No. 3 Allegany recorded its sixth straight win and fifth consecutive shutout Thursday, as Avery Miller scored a hat trick to lead the Campers past No. 5 Southern, 4-0.
With the victory, Allegany finished the season with a 10-1-3 record and 5-1-2 mark in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. The Campers will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs next week behind Mountain Ridge (12-2 overall, 4-1 WestMAC).
Allegany led Southern 1-0 at the half on a Miller goal assisted by Olivia Looker with 1:35 left in the first period. The two hooked up again 1:06 into the second half for Miller's second score. Both goals were headed in by Miller off corner kicks — the Campers had eight corners to the Rams' four.
Sierra Campbell made it 3-0 Alco with an unassisted goal with 20:32 left, and it again came off a Looker corner kick. This time, the ball bounced around just outside the box before Campbell finally put it in.
Miller tacked on one more for a hat trick, taking a pass from Elexa Mazuran up the left side of the pitch to score with 10:32 left.
Miller's final goal was her 23rd for the season, the most by an Allegany player since Zayne Brakeall had 22 goals in 2016. Brakeall, who is now a senior on West Liberty's soccer team, was the area Offensive Player of the Year that season.
The defense of Lya Smith, the reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Looker, Adri Meadors, Sam Preaskorn and goalkeeper Shylah Taylor have allowed just seven goals over the Campers' 14 games. Taylor saved four shots Thursday, the same total as Southern's Bayleigh Hawk.
Allegany ended with an 8-4 edge in shots on goal and committed one more foul, 6-5.
Allegany will host No. 4 Northern (7-2-3 overall, 4-2-2 WestMAC) in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals next week at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Southern (5-9, 2-6 WestMAC) will host Fort Hill (1-11-1, 0-8 WestMAC) in the region quarters next week for the right to head to Frostburg to take on Mountain Ridge later in the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.