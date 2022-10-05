CUMBERLAND — In a top five matchup on Tuesday, No. 3 Allegany shut out No. 5 Bishop Walsh 6-0 at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“I thought that we came out early and got a couple goals quickly so it really helped to kinda settle us down,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “It was a good night for us tonight. We needed to respond to the 1-1 tie up at their place so this was a good statement for our girls.”
The Campers (6-1-3, 2-1-2 WestMAC) finished with a 12-3 edge in shots on goal. The Spartans (3-4-1) were held to one shot on goal in the second half.
Bishop Walsh was down two players including their leading scorer in Autumn Hoppert. Hoppert leads the team with nine goals, no one else has more than three.
“Our girls didn’t quit playing; 13 girls dressed today and they all played,” Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. “They played a lot, that’s a pretty good Allegany team, they pass the ball really well. We did a lot of chasing today but I’m most proud that our girls didn’t quit. Especially in the second half when it’s 5-0 they could’ve turned in the towel and said we’re not gonna do this. They played a little bit more physical in the second half, got some more 50-50 balls we weren’t winning in the first half. I’m just proud the girls didn’t give up.”
The last meeting between the teams was on Sept. 26 at Bishop Walsh. The game ended a 1-1 tie in double overtime despite the Spartans using a first-time goalie and no substitutes.
“The girls were very motivated to come here, defend the home turf,” Sterne said. “That’s what BW did at their place, it was their homecoming so we knew that we needed to even the score out and get the win here.”
The scoring began in an unusual way with an own goal scored by Bishop Walsh. Allegany had a corner kick and the Spartans tried to defend it but ended up kicking it into their own net.
“I think a girl just miss hit it,” Hoppert said. “Own goals are gonna happen, the ball’s a little wet tonight because it’s been raining on and off.”
Less than 20 seconds later, Olivia Looker took a shot from the 25-yard line and put it down the middle for a goal with 34:17 left in the first half.
“When she stepped up I told her put it on the goal,” Sterne said. “I mentioned to the girls to follow the shot, she put it in the upper ninety and that’s where we wanted it.”
Avery Miller scored two goals, both in the first half. Her first was from 20 yards out off an assist by Elexa Mazuran with 24:42 left.
The Campers added two more goals in the first half with Myia Miller scoring off a penalty kick with 22:25 left. Avery Miller scored her second with 45 seconds left. It hit the crossbar and didn’t look like it cleared the entire goal, but the official ruled that it bounced back into the net.
“She’s been great, this was her first game back from injury,” Sterne said of Avery Miller. “She just gives a huge lift and confidence to the rest of the girls. Going out there and watching her play is great to do that. She grows as a player as the season goes on.”
Allegany led 5-0 at halftime and had a 15-2 edge in shots. The second half was much more competitive as the Spartans held the Campers to one goal.
“Second half we had a little more fun with it,” Hoppert said. “Our sweeper girl (Arianna Herrera) said ‘can I try to play striker.’ She’s always played defense, I said ‘why not? It’s 5-0, let’s have some fun and see what happens.’ Most importantly for me and my girls, they don’t get down. It can be 5-0 or 2-0 and they really don’t get upset.”
Mazuran scored with 11:17 left off a Myia Miller assist. It was the only goal scored in the second half. Hoppert attributed it to being more relaxed in the second half.
“Being first to the ball, playing a little more aggressively,” He said. “I told them we’re probably not gonna win this game being down 5-0 at halftime. Play with a little personal pride, seniors this is your last time you’re playing at Greenway Avenue. It’s a big deal for them to come play here under the lights. But I’m very impressed that the girls don’t get down.”
Bailee Greise started in goal for Bishop Walsh and saved nine shots. Despite allowing five goals, Hoppert was still impressed with her performance.
“She does well, it’s only her second year playing soccer,” Hoppert said of Greise. “We recruited her from the softball team, if you can catch a softball, you can catch a soccer ball last year. She does well for being a second-year girl.”
With Allegany controlling possession most of the game, Shylah Taylor faced little action in goal for Allegany. The Spartans did not attempt a shot on goal for the first 15 minutes of either half. She saved all three of Bishop Walsh’s shots on goal. Mazuran took over in goal for the final three minutes and did not record any saves.
“She didn’t see as many balls and I know that’s tough for a keeper that doesn’t get a chance for a while,” Sterne said on Taylor. “But she did her job in the back.”
The Spartans return home to face Southern on Monday at 4 p.m. The Campers face their crosstown rival Fort Hill on Saturday at 9 a.m.
“They’ll be ready to play and it’s Homecoming,” Sterne said. “There’s always a hype to this game that the girls elevate their game. We know we can’t take them lightly.”
