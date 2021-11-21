BAKER, W.Va. — Behind a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Maxwell Molessa, No. 6 Williamstown downed No. 3 East Hardy, 44-24, in the Class A quarterfinals on Friday.
The Cougars climbed to within 24-18 midway through the third quarter after Mason Miller hit star receiver Dawson Price for a 39-yard touchdown. However, the Yellowjackets scored 20 unanswered to pull away.
East Hardy finishes 10-2, its first 10-win season since a 12-1 record in 2017. The Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season and have done so in 7 of 8 years.
East Hardy started the scoring with a one-yard Damian Iman run for a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point try at the 7:20 mark of the opening quarter. Williamstown took a 7-6 edge into the second frame after a Rickie Allen one-yard TD burst.
Isaac Joy gave the Yellowjackets a 10-6 lead with a 22-yard field goal. Molessa tacked on seven more points with an eight-yard scoring scamper with 1:48 left in the first half.
East Hardy drove the length of the field to trim its deficit to 17-12 at halftime. Miller capped the series tallying a 10-yard touchdown pass to Noah Lang with 15 seconds on the clock.
Molessa gave Williamstown a shot in the arm soon after halftime, exploding 65 yards for a touchdown. That’s when Miller hooked up with Price to come within 24-18, the closest the Cougars would be the rest of the night.
Molessa made it 37-18 with touchdown runs of four and 86 yards, the latter coming with 11:25 left in the fourth. Allen tacked on one more scoring run, this time from three yards out, to up the Williamstown lead to 26.
Iman ended East Hardy’s scoring drought with a 14-yard scamper with 2:51 left, but it was too little, too late.
No. 6 Williamstown (10-2) advances to the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons, drawing No. 2 Doddridge County (11-1). The Yellowjackets dealt the Bulldogs their lone loss of the year with a 26-24 win on Oct. 29.
The contest is a rematch of the 2019 state semifinals when Doddridge County routed Williamstown, 27-3, to move on to the Super Six at Wheeling Island Stadium.
