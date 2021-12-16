CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill made it a point of emphasis to dominate the paint against the Maryland School for the Deaf Thursday: Brooklyne Noel and Alayzia Trimble delivered.
Noel and Trimble notched season highs in scoring with 24 and 16 points, respectively, as the Sentinels dominated the Orioles inside.
And No. 3 Fort Hill absorbed every Maryland School for the Deaf run to win, 67-50, and improve to 4-1 on the season.
“We did very well tonight,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. “We used our post players like we’ve been setting a goal to use for the past couple games. We made sure to utilize Brooklyne a lot, and it definitely paid off.”
Coming off a thrilling 55-50 overtime victory against Southern in Oakland, the Sentinels made sure Thursday night wasn’t nearly as adventurous.
Noel starred in the first half with 16 points to help Fort Hill to a 33-25 lead. And when Maryland School for the Deaf made a late run to trim a double-digit deficit back to nine in the fourth quarter, Trimble tallied 10 fourth-period points to pull away for good.
“We definitely hit that goal to get Brooklyne in there and get Alayzia in there to grab the boards,” Bennett said. “Hopefully we can continue to do that.”
From the onset, Fort Hill had little trouble penetrating MSD’s 2-3 zone.
After a 4-4 start, the Sentinels went on a 13-0 run to take control. Noel tallied eight points during the run, including an old-fashioned three-point play that upped Fort Hill’s edge to 13-4 with 3:00 left in the first.
Guards Kayijah George and Karli O’Neal — who finished with 11 and seven points, respectively — did well to find the Sentinels’ forwards at the high post and along the baseline, as Fort Hill opened to a 17-4 lead.
“They moved when they were supposed to, they communicated very well and did proper passing,” Bennett said. “The girls who received the passes were not afraid to use their moves to get to the hoop.”
Still, Maryland School for the Deaf wouldn’t go away. Trailing 17-4, the Orioles countered with a 14-0 burst to take the advantage.
Sierra Herzig-Wilcox banked in a trey to give MSD its first edge of the game with 4:50 to play in the half. Citrine Lummer notched a team-high 12 points before the intermission.
And when Fort Hill started the second half with a 9-3 burst to up its margin to 42-26, the Orioles countered with a 9-0 run — fueled by Lummer — to get within single digits again.
Lummer drove to the basket with ease throughout, delivering a game-high 28 points — 16 of which came after halftime. Bella Finkle and Lillian Froehle contributed nine apiece.
“They’re a very good team,” Bennett said. “They have some very aggressive ballplayers. They’re fast, very athletic. They definitely had us scrambling a little bit, we realized we had to adjust our game and step up to our level.”
MSD’s final salvo came when it trimmed a 49-35 Fort Hill lead after three back down to single digits at 55-46.
Fort Hill returned to its first-half strategy, with a cutting Trimble finishing at the rim and back-to-back buckets by Noel that put the Sentinels up 61-46 with 2:30 left.
Fort Hill (4-1) hopes to be back at full strength when it visits Hampshire (1-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Sentinels starting guard Carly Bennett played limited minutes on Thursday due to a medical issue.
“They have a very good coach in Julieanne (Buckley),” coach Bennett said of the Trojans. “They always have some good athletes.
“I get to watch their girls play soccer and volleyball, and they have some athletic females. I’m sure that we’re up for a hard fight. Hopefully, I have all my players healthy and ready to get my starting lineup back in the game.”
