OAKLAND — No. 3 Fort Hill trailed late against Southern, but the Sentinels forced overtime and survived, 55-50, to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Tied at 46-all entering the extra period, Rams ball-handler Maggie Nickel fouled out, and Fort Hill capitalized forcing a series of turnovers. Karli O'Neal scored six points in the extra period — she finished with 14 — and the Sentinels outscored Southern, 9-4, to avoid the upset.
Olivia Looker led Fort Hill with 16 points, drilling a trio of 3-pointers in the first half. Looker tallied 11 points before the break. Alayzia Trimble added 11 points, Brooklyne Noel seven, Carly Bennett five and Kayijah George two.
The first three quarters were back-and-forth, as Fort Hill led 11-10 after one, Southern did so 24-23 at the break and the Sentinels retook the lead 35-34 entering the fourth.
The Rams held a late 46-45 edge with less than 20 seconds on the clock in regulation, but Fort Hill drew a foul and split a pair of shots at the charity stripe to force the extra period.
Southern's leading scorer was freshman Carly Wilt with 16 points, making five field goals and 6 of 7 foul shots. Nickel scored 12, Miranda Martin 10, Koley Richard eight, and Paige Sisler and Ashlyn Leader two apiece.
Fort Hill struggled at the foul line, hitting just 12 of 26 free-throw attempts.
The Sentinels (3-1) host the Maryland School for the Deaf on Thursday at 5 p.m. Southern (0-3) faces Linden Hall in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in the Maryland/Pennsylvania Shootout on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
