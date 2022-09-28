KEYSER, W.Va. — Six different Frankfort players scored, and the third-ranked Falcons dominated Keyser, 6-0, on Tuesday night.
The victory was Frankfort's sixth in a row, during which the Falcons have outscored their opposition by a margin of 30-1 — the crown jewel being a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Bishop Walsh last week.
Hayden Whetsel began the goalscoring against Keyser with a tally off an assist from Carson Adams with 26:40 left in the opening half. Caden Vaughan made it 2-0 eight minutes later, also off an Adams assist.
Adams scored a goal for himself with 9:33 left in the half with Braxton Pyles providing the service.
Cam Lynch found the back of the net unassisted to make it 4-0 Falcons, Cole Arnold scored, assisted by Pyles, with 33:03 left in the game, and Pyles tacked on a sixth goal with 9:54 left on a penalty kick.
Frankfort outshot Keyser, 25-2, and had all six of the game's corner kicks.
The Falcons (8-1-1) host Southern (1-6-1) on Saturday at noon. Keyser (0-10) is at Southern on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 6, Northern 0
ACCIDENT — Behind a quartet of Evan Cook goals, No. 2 Mountain Ridge blew past Northern on Tuesday night.
Mountain Ridge, which improved to 5-0-2 with the win, led 3-0 at the intermission, and all three goals were by way of Cook.
It took just 47 seconds for Cook's first goal, assisted by Owen Pratt, and he scored two goals in two minutes beginning at the 15:35 mark. Drew Haberlein assisted Cook's second goal, and Blaine Austin had the pass on his hat trick with 13:52 left.
Cook made it 4-0 Miners after putting a Gavin Clayton dime into the back of the net just 49 seconds into the second half. Will Haberlein scored a little more than two minutes later, assisted by Clayton, and Clemente diez Leiva tallied Mountain Ridge's sixth goal with 26:28 left unassisted.
Mountain Ridge outshot Northern, 21-1, and had a 13-1 edge in corner kicks. Miners keeper Ethan Wilt made one save for the cleansheet, and Northern goalie Wyatt Hull made 13 stops.
Mountain Ridge is at Fort Hill (1-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Northern (1-6-1) hosts No. 1 Allegany (5-0-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
