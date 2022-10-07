SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Stephen Shambaugh notched a hat trick and Carson Adams scored two goals and assisted on three others, as No. 3 Frankfort routed Fort Hill, 10-0, on Thursday.
The Falcons (10-2-1) recently saw their seven-game winning streak by Hampshire, but they dominated from the onset, taking a 5-0 lead into halftime and outshooting the Sentinels, 21-4.
Shambaugh scored off an Adams assist just under four minutes into the game. Hayden Whetsel found the back of the net unassisted in the 14th minute, and Cam Lynch made it 3-0, assisted by Adams, with 15:38 left in the first half.
Shambaugh found his second goal and Adams his third assist when the pair hooked up for a tally with 8:07 left, and Adams scored for the first time unassisted just 35 seconds later.
Whetsel garnered his second goal unassisted 3:47 into the second half. Braxton Pyles scored unassisted with 28:05 left in the game, and he assisted on Shambaugh's third score with 24:14 left.
Adams notched his second goal unassisted with 10:25 left, and Pyles accounted for the Falcons' final score of the evening with an unassisted goal with 4:30 left.
Frankfort is at Petersburg on Saturday at 10 a.m. Fort Hill (1-8) hosts No. 1 Allegany (7-0-1) in Homecoming on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.