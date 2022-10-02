SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort’s Braxton Pyles scored a hat trick to lead the third-ranked Falcons past Southern, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon.
Pyles gave Frankfort a 1-0 lead at the intermission with an unassisted score with 25 minutes left. He added two more scores at the 31:40 and 29:16 marks of the second half, and Stephen Shambaugh notched the Falcons’ fourth tally off a pass from Hayden Whetsel.
Frankfort finished with a 13-7 advantage in shots. Both teams took five corner kicks. Jake Layton made six saves for the Falcons and Southern’s keeper made 12.
Statistics for Southern were not provided.
Frankfort (9-1-1) is at No. 5 Hampshire (7-2-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Southern hosts No. 1 Allegany (6-0-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
