SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort desperately needed a win on Tuesday night, and injuries put the squad behind the eight ball before ever stepping out on the court.
The Falcons, already without reigning Player of the year Marié Perdew for the season, were missing second-leading scorer Larae Grove, who was on crutches on the sideline.
No. 3 Frankfort didn't flinch without a key contributor, building an early lead and holding off a late flurry from No. 1 Petersburg to win 44-37 and avenge an earlier loss to the Vikings.
"Whenever you've got your second-leading scorer out, and you pull off a win like that, it's got to make you happy," Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said. "It has to be the biggest win we've had. No doubt about it."
Petersburg (14-3) got the better of the squads down at its place, besting Frankfort (11-5), 57-51, on Jan. 11 for its third consecutive series victory.
Yet, more important than revenge, the Falcons needed the win Tuesday to give them a pick-me-up. They'd fallen to back-to-back Area Top 5 teams in No. 2 Keyser and No. 4 Hampshire. The girls needed a confidence boost, and they got one.
Frankfort dominated at the onset, with its 3-2 and 1-2-2 zone shutting down the lane. The Vikings didn't make their first field goal until 7:34 had bled off the game clock; meanwhile, the Falcons opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run to build a 21-6 lead.
"That defense we put in tonight, I don't think we can play against a lot of teams," Willison said. "We really thought that Petersburg is a streaky team. We felt like, if you're going to beat us, you're going to beat us from outside.
"We weren't going to let them drive the ball to the bucket."
Petersburg had its looks at the basket, but several missed open attempts at the rim and in the midrange seemed to frustrate the squad early on.
"We missed a few lay-ups and seemed to shake our confidence a little bit," Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. "It took us a while to get into that aggressive mindset that we like to have."
Predictably, the Vikings made a comeback, first shaving their 21-8 halftime deficit to 31-23 entering the decider. Then, a 10-4 blitz to begin the fourth got them within 35-33 midway through the period.
Yet, Smith was sensational from the charity stripe down the stretch, going a perfect 8 for 8 from the line in the fourth — she finished with 25 points on seven field goals, making all 11 free throws — to help Frankfort gut out the win.
"I thought that Frankfort played extremely hard, and they came ready to play tonight," Webster said. "It took us a while to adjust to their level of effort that they played with. They just made more plays."
While many of the Vikings were struggling offensively on Tuesday, Kennedy Kaposy was a steadying force. The spark plug guard turned defense into transition offense, scoring 11 of her team-high 17 points after halftime.
Petersburg had a look at a tying 3-pointer down 40-37 with 1:13 left, but the attempt fell short of the mark.
"I thought we started to be more active on the defensive end," Webster said. "During that timespan, we finished in transition when we got the opportunities. We actually had a few more looks to get a little closer, and we couldn't finish."
After falling behind big early, Petersburg ramped up its full-court pressure. With Grove out of the line-up, Frankfort was down a key ball-handler, thrusting Lynsey Zimmerman into the starting line-up.
The Falcons turned it over in the face of the pressure early on, but once they got under control, they broke the Vikings' press with ease.
"They were coming up really high, and they were just spooking us," Willison said. "We made a couple of bad passes, a walk. Then, we kind of figured out, just get it in, clear it and go.
"They were so high. If you're high on Halley, she's gonna beat you down the court. She has that speed."
In addition to Smith's offense, the senior tallied four assists, tying Zimmerman for a team high. Zimmerman also finished with four points. Emily Smith scored eight points with four rebounds, Grace Scott tallied four points and five boards. Arin Lease grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Mickala Taylor had a solid second half for Petersburg with seven of her nine points coming after the intermission. Other than Taylor and Kaposy, no other Vikings scored more than four points.
Frankfort hosts Southern (3-11) today at 7:30 p.m. Petersburg is at Tucker County today at 7 p.m.
