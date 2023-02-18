SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 3 Hampshire overcame a slow start to open the game to earn a 52-41 road win over Frankfort on Friday night.
The Trojans (12-8, 6-1 Potomac Valley Conference) sealed the win at the free-throw line, making 23 of 30 attempts.
"Frankfort's a good team, they got a lot of size," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "There were times where they were getting us on the inside. There were times they were getting us on the screens. The biggest take from that is being able to fight through those moments when they're on a run."
The Falcons (11-9, 5-5 PVC) overcame a 11-point deficit in the third quarter, but were unable to complete the comeback.
"It was a low-scoring game, so every possession was gonna make a difference," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "I felt like we did a decent job stopping them from getting stuff they wanted to get. We forced them to take stuff they didn't, but then they got some good drives down the middle. That made a big difference in the first half."
It took over four minutes of game time for either team to score in the first quarter. The first points came with 4:23 left on an and-one layup by Easton Shanholtz to give Hampshire the lead.
"We've never been over here and played the game where the score isn't 40-30," Alkire said. "Everytime we play Frankfort, they run that box press. Anytime we play Frankfort, the game is in the 40s. We were fortunate to get 50 tonight.
Shanholtz hit a floater at the buzzer to give the Trojans a 10-8 lead after one. Frankfort was held scoreless for over six minutes before Jake Layton finished a layup off a Tyson Spencer assist.
"We didn't execute on offense," Slider said. "We were slow, we didn't get action right away. As soon as we don't get action right away, we become a very slow and complacent team."
Hampshire began to pull away in the second quarter. The Trojans scored 10 unanswered points and led 18-8 with 4:05 left in the half.
With 3:30 left, Lane Lease hit a layup for the Falcons' first points of the quarter. Lease's score sparked a late run by Frankfort to end the half, going on a 9-5 run to cut its halftime deficit to 23-16.
"We started to pick up our tempo," Slider said. "Started getting the ball moving a little bit inside of standing with it. Because of that, we were getting a couple movements to the basket."
Turnovers were a big factor for the Falcons, especially in the first half. Frankfort had 11 including six in quarter one.
Another factor was the lack of outside shooting by the Trojans. They entered the game averaging five made 3-pointers a game. Hampshire only made one overall and missed all five attempts in the first half.
"We're missing shots early, that's a tribute to Frankfort's good defense," Alkire said. "It's not just missing shots, you got a good defensive zone team and they switch back from zone to man. They did a good job and we were struggling to put the ball in the basket."
The Trojans added to their lead in the third quarter, leading by as much as 11.
"This year, we've been a third-quarter team," Alkire said. "In years past, we'd have a good first half and not play great in the third quarter. Tonight, we came out like we have been on the year. Third quarters have been decent for us."
Frankfort began its comeback led by Jeremiah Babo, who has developed into one of the Falcons most promising young players. The freshman is averaging just under 10 points a game in his last five games.
"He's playing good basketball for us," Slider said. "He's earned his spot to play. He may not start for us every single game, but he's earned his spot. It's hard to take him off the floor."
Babo scored eight points in the third quarter and helped Frankfort keep it a six-point game at 33-27 after three. The Falcons trailed by 11 points at one point and both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter.
Cam Lynch hit a jumper to tie the game early in the fourth. He came up with a steal and found Lease for a and-one layup to tie it again at 36 with 4:36 left.
"We switched our offensive set and we got more action out of it," Slider said. "We were definitely moving the basketball more and making them defend us."
The game was decided at the free-throw line. The Trojans made 14 of 16 in the final four minutes and scored 15 of their 19 fourth quarter points at the line.
"That's huge, 23 for 30, that's awesome," Alkire said. "You can't say enough, if you hit free throws you can help seal the game."
Shanholtz went 3 for 4 in the quarter while Jordan Gray made all six attempts. Shanholtz led all scorers with 18 points. He also had two assists, one steal and a block. Jenson Fields scored 16 points with seven in the second quarter.
Babo led the Falcons with 16 points while Cam Layton scored 10.
Both teams wrap up the regular season in their next game. Hampshire hosts Petersburg on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort is at Pendleton County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Falcons and Wildcats last met on Dec. 8 in a 75-43 Pendleton County win.
"It's been a while since we've seen Pendleton," Slider said. "I'm gonna have to watch film and see what we've gotta do. Keys right now are we just gotta score more than them and play good defense. If we play good defense, we should be able to keep the score down."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.