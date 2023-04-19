KEYSER, W.Va. — Logan Rotruck hit a go-ahead single in the fifth, and Noah Broadwater held Fairmont Senior scoreless the rest of the way to push No. 3 Keyser to a 7-6 win on Wednesday.
The victory was the Golden Tornado's seventh in a row and pushed their record to 11-4. It also avenged a pair of regional losses to the Polar Bears (13-3) to end the 2022 campaign.
Rotruck had the big stick for Keyser Wednesday, hitting safely a team-high three times with three RBIs. Broadwater, Seth Healy, Josh Shoemaker and Chase Davis tallied two hits apiece. Davis doubled and drove in three runs.
Broadwater picked up the win on the mound, tossing three shutout innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.
Logan Canfield took the loss for Fairmont Senior, surrendering six runs on 10 hits in four innings.
Keyser out-hit the Polar Bears, 12-8. Cam Peschl, Hayden Jones and Dominick Barone notched two hits apiece for Fairmont Senior.
Keyser hosts Mountain Ridge (5-5) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
