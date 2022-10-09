MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — John Marshall kicker Conor Fitzpatrick made three field goals, and the Monarchs ended the game on a 16-0 run to defeat No. 3 Keyser, 30-14, on Friday night.
Without the services of starting quarterback Jacob Coffield, John Marshall relied on the legs of Klypson Wallace, who had 152 yards and two touchdowns on 33 totes.
John Marshall opened the game up 14-0 after a one-yard rush from Wallace on the Monarchs’ openings series, and a 30-yard hook and ladder from Brennan Sobutka to Wesley Hughes.
Keyser got on the board when Logan Rotruck threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Keller during the second quarter. The Golden Tornado tied the score when Tristen Root, who racked up 113 yards on 24 carries, scored on a run from 20 yards out.
However, John Marshall would regain before halftime to lead 21-14, and Fitzpatrick made field goals from 33, 33 and 37 yards out after the intermission to defeat Keyser.
John Marshall held Keyser scoreless after halftime by intercepting the Tornado, turning them over on downs twice and forcing a punt.
Keyser (4-2) hosts Allegany (4-2) in the area’s oldest rivalry on Friday night.
East Hardy 42 Bath Co. 7
BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller and Damien Dellinger combined for more than 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns, and East Hardy routed Bath County, Virginia, on Friday night.
The Cougars led 21-7 at halftime and scored all 21 of the second half points to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Miller rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries, and he completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards and a score. Dellinger had 17 runs for 121 yards and a TD.
Ashton Haslacker caught two passes for 39 yards, and Brandon Jones made two grabs for 20 yards and a TD.
East Hardy outgained Bath County, 381-244, and had a 22-13 advantage in first downs. Both teams turned the ball over once. The Cougars were 3 for 7 on third downs and 2 for 3 on fourth downs.
East Hardy is at Moorefield on Friday night in the Hardy Bowl.
