BELLE, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser upped its defense in the fourth quarter, and Maddie Harvey provided the offense as the Tornado toppled Riverside, 46-34, on Wednesday night.
Clinging to a 31-30 edge entering the decider, Keyser (5-2) outscored Riverside, 15-4, in the final period to seal the win. Harvey scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth.
Averi Everline matched her game-high mark of 14, tallying 10 points in the second quarter to help Keyser take a 17-16 edge into the intermission. The Golden Tornado trailed 8-4 after one.
Autumn Kerchner joined Everline and Harvey in double figures with 10 points. Riley Starsick paced Riverside with 12 points, and Laila Campbell added 10.
Keyser is at Hurricane on Friday at 3 p.m.
James Monroe 35 No. 5 Frankfort 34
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Adyson Hines rebounded her own miss and scored at the buzzer to stun Frankfort on Wednesday night in the Mount Storm Power Station Holiday Classic.
The 5-foot-11 James Monroe forward was stymied by some good Frankfort defense on her first attempt, but Hines pounced on the loose ball before the Falcons recovered.
Frankfort has made a habit of grinding out teams on the defensive end in recent weeks, notably upsetting Allegany in a 34-29 slugfest last week. With a 4-1 lead after one, 19-10 at the half and 24-21 after three, the Falcons were well on their way to doing it again.
However, it wasn’t meant to be, and Frankfort fell to 3-6.
Larae Grove and Arin Lease topped the Falcons with nine points apiece, and Grace Scott and Kendall Kelly added six each.
Maggie Boroski (12 points) and Hines (10) led the way for James Monroe.
Frankfort took on Union on Thursday night to close out the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.