BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Averi Everline scored a game-high 20 points, and No. 3 Keyser made quick work of Berkeley Springs on Tuesday night for its third win in four games.
The Golden Tornado (7-3) shot out of the gate leading 22-9 and held leads of 33-17 and 44-27 after the second and third periods, respecticvely.
In addition to Everline, Maddie Harvey scored 13 points, and Alyvia Idleman ended with 12. Berkeley Springs was led offensively by Annie Viscoe (11 points), Maddie Close (nine), Maddie Fauver (eight) and Gracie Risinger (six).
Keyser is at Fort Hill (3-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Preston 62, Fort Hill 61
CUMBERLAND — Carly Bennett made a lay-up to tie the game with 17 seconds left, but Preston split a pair of foul shots with three seconds left to hold off Fort Hill on Tuesday night.
Emma Wilson broke the 61-all tie hitting the go-ahead foul shot, and she missed the second on purpose. Fort Hill couldn't get a shot off and the time ran out.
Preston led 16-11 after the first quarter, 36-33 at the half and 50-46 after three. Kendra Nazelrod paced Preston with a team-high 20 points, Ella White scored 12 and Kendall Stiles 10.
Bennett scored a game-high 23 to lead Fort Hill, making 11 of 15 free throws. Karli O'Neal joined her in double figures with 12 and Kayijah George added nine.
Fort Hill made 17 of 31 free throws and Preston sunk 18 of 25.
The Sentinels host Keyser on Thursday night.
No. 3 Petersburg 38, Moorefield 34
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 3 Petersburg struggled offensively for three quarter but scored 20 in the fourth to come back to beat Moorefield on Tuesday night.
The Vikings (7-4) and Yellow Jackets were tied at nine-all after a period, trailed 21-13 at the half and 26-18 after three.
Braylee Corbin and Sammy Colaw scored two buckets apiece in the fourth, and Petersburg outscored Moorefield, 20-8, in the period to complete the comeback.
Corbin topped Petersburg with 14 points and Nellie Whetzel ended with 11.
Sterling Kump finished with a game-high 17 points to lead Moorefield. Amber Williams tallied six.
Moorefield (4-3) hosts Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Petersburg is at Frankfort (4-7) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
