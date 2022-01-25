ROMNEY, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser built a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter and held on to defeat sectional rival Hampshire, 53-49, on Monday night.
The Golden Tornado, winners of three straight and 6 of 8, held a 39-29 lead over the fourth-ranked Trojans with three quarters gone.
Hampshire trimmed into the deficit thanks to 11 fourth-quarter points from Liz Pryor, who finished with a game-high 14, but Keyser shot 12 of 17 at the line in the decider to improve to 7-4 on the season. The Trojans fall to 6-7.
The Golden Tornado were led on offense by Maddy Broadwater, who scored 12 points on three field goals, sinking 6 of 7 free throw chances. Aly Smith joined her in double figures with 10 points on five buckets.
Broadwater, along with Averi Everline, were crucial to Keyser's 25-19 halftime lead. Broadwater tallied eight points prior to the intermission, and Everline scored six of her eight points then. Alexa Shoemaker also ended with eight points, all coming at the foul line where she made 8 of 11 tries.
Keyser shot 22 of 30 from the line as a team.
Janiah Layton scored six points, hitting Keyser's only 3-pointer, Maddie Harvey chipped in five and Sydney Taylor tallied four. The Golden Tornado were without Summer Reid and Rebekah Biser on Tuesday night.
In addition to Pryor, Hannah Ault scored nine points, followed by Jaden Kerns (8), Izzy Blomquist (6), Carisma Shanholtz (5) and Kiersten King (5).
Keyser (7-4) is at Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Hampshire (6-7) is at Southern (3-8) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
No. 5 Fort Hill 56, Bishop Walsh 19
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill used a balanced lineup to dominate Bishop Walsh from start to finish at home on Monday night.
The Sentinels jumped on the Spartans early, building a 22-2 first-quarter lead behind nine points from Kayijah George and four each via Carly Bennett and Olivia Looker.
Fort Hill's lead swelled to 40-7 by halftime, and Bishop Walsh had little answer for the quartet of Bennett, Looker, George and Karli O'Neal — who combined for 39 points between them.
Bennett, George and Looker scored all their points before the intermission, tallying 11, nine and eight points, respectively. O'Neal contributed eight points prior to halftime, and she added a fourth-quarter three to score 11.
Brooklyne Noel added six points of her own in the second half to go along with a team-high seven rebounds, and Alayzia Trimble also finished with six points. Jaidyn Mellott tallied three and Hannah Hook added two.
Autumn Hoppert scored 10 of Bishop Walsh's 19 points herself, converting on four field goals and 2 of 4 free throws. Baliee Greise was second with four points, followed by Rory Gilmore with three and Camryn Brakeall with two.
Fort Hill made five 3-pointers, led by O'Neal with two. Gilmore hit BW's only trey of the night.
Fort Hill (7-4) hosts No. 2 Frankfort (9-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bishop Walsh (3-5) is at St. Maria Gorett on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Southern 47, Northern 39
OAKLAND — Maggie Nickel scored 16 points, and Southern fended off Garrett County rival Northern on Monday night to complete the series sweep.
The Rams bested the Huskies, 53-33, in Accident two weeks ago; though the rematch was far closer, Southern found a way again.
Nickel hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of her eight first-quarter points, helping the Rams to open to a 17-12 lead. Maddie Artice scored five and Nickel added four in the second to guide the Rams to a 28-26 advantage at the intermission.
Northern held Southern to just eight points in the third, but the Rams one-upped their rivals, limiting the Huskies to just four points to lead 36-30 entering the fourth. In the decider, Koley Richard and Carly Wilt converted on a pair of shots each, and Artice made a 3-pointer to secure the win for Southern.
Richard joined Nickel in double figures with 11 points for Southern. Artice and Wilt chipped in eight each, and Miranda Martin and Ashlyn Leader garnered two points apiece.
Northern's Kylee Barnes tallied a game-best 13 points. Lydia Nelson scored 10, followed by Madison Seese with eight, McKenzie Upole with four, and Isabella Yoder and Kaylee Bowser with two each.
Southern (3-8, 2-3 WestMAC) hosts No. 4 Hampshire (6-7) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Northern (3-9, 1-4 WestMAC) is at Meyserdale today at 7:30 p.m.
