MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Six Keyser scorers finished with at least eight points, and the third-ranked Golden Tornado outlasted Moorefield, 75-69, on Wednesday night.
Keyser (5-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter, 31-30 at the half and 56-49 after three. Mike Schell tallied a double double for the Tornado, scoring a team-high 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Noah Broadwater added 12 points, five assists and five steals, Chris Furey garnered 11 points, Patrick Liller notched nine, and Drew Matlick and Jack Stanislawczyk finished with eight apiece.
Moorefield was led by Ronnie Griest's game-high 19 points, and Tyson Arnold ended with 14.
In the junior varsity game, Moorefield won 39-36. AJ Hose and Guyan Kahangirwe paced the Yellow Jackets with 11 points apiece. Kam Samples scored a game-high 14 for Keyser.
Keyser is at Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield (1-6) hosts Tucker County on Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Fort Hill 68, Brunswick 48
CUMBERLAND — After a competitive three quarters, Fort Hill pulled away late to beat Brunswick on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.
The Sentinels (6-1) exited the opening frame leading 18-11 and led 28-23 at the half. They extended their edge to 45-34 after three, but Brunwick pulled within single digits at multiple points in the fourth.
Owen Seifarth made four fourth-quarter buckets, and Anthony Burns hit a 3-pointer and another field goal in the decider to guide Fort Hill down the stretch.
Mikey Allen topped 20 points for the sixth straight game, scoring 26 on nine field goals and making 8 of 12 from the line. Seifarth added 14, Burns scored 10 and Tavin Willis chipped in seven.
Brunswick was paced by Ricky Cicmanec with 12 points and Garrett Bowie with 11.
Fort Hill is at Mountain Ridge (4-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian 50, Frankfort 34
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort took a lead into halftime, but Trinity dominated the second half 30-13 to cruise on Wednesday night.
The Falcons (2-4) trailed 10-6 after the opening period, but, behind eight points from Tyson Spencer and seven from Cam Layton in the second, led 21-20 at the half.
Trinity regained the lead up 35-26 after three and won the fourth quarter 15-8 to pull away.
Carter Hartsock led all scorers with 20 points for Trinity and Cayce Adams added 15. Layton (12 points) and Spencer (11) paced Frankfort.
In the junior varsity game, Frankfort won 74-34. Jeremy Phillips exploded for 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to top the Falcons. Jeremiah Babo added 18.
Frankfort hosts South Harrison on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
