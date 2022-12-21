OAKLAND — Southern clawed within three points late in the fourth quarter, but No. 3 Keyser was a perfect 9 for 9 from the foul line in decider to outlast the Rams, 62-51, on Tuesday night.
Despite the always difficult road environment at Ram Arena, Keyser (4-1) made 20 of 23 free throws for the contest. Noah Broadwater and Donovan Washington both mode all five of their attempts, and Mike Schell sunk 5 of 6.
Keyser led 15-8 after one quarter, 26-21 at the half and 42-37 entering the fourth. Southern (1-2) face double-digit deficits on multiple occasions but was able to hang around, climbing to within 52-49 with a bucket before the Tornado pulled away for good.
Schell led the way for Keyser with 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Broadwater and Washington also finished in double figures with 11 points apiece.
Jared Haskiell poured in a game-high 22 points, and Wilt added a season-high 13.
Keyser is at Frankfort (2-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Southern is off until hosting the Southern Snowball Classic next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mountain Ridge 76, Meyersdale 48
FROSTBURG — Three Mountain Ridge scorers topped 15 points, and the Miners made quick work of Meyersdale on Tuesday night.
Peyton Miller finished with a game-high 18 points, and Will Patterson and Tyson Shumaker added 16 points apiece for Mountain Ridge, which led 20-9 after the first quarter, 45-23 at the half and 64-30 after three.
David Miller (nine) and Xavier Twyman (seven) also made impacts on the offensive end.
Meyersdale was topped by Malachi Carr with 13 points, Kayden Murray at 11 and Noah Kretchman at 10.
Mountain Ridge won the JV game 75-20. Brady Moran (17) and Owen Bannon (13) were the Miners' high scorers.
Mountain Ridge (2-2) is at Washington on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.