FROSTBURG — No. 3 Mountain Ridge took care of Northern 8-1 at home on Tuesday.
The Miners (2-1-1) scored four goals in each half.
All of Mountain Ridge’s goals in the first half were unassisted.
Aiden Pirolozzi scored twice and Charlie Simpson and Tyler Cook scored once.
Simpson found Gavin Clayton 40 seconds into the second half.
Ethan DeRiso scored off a Owen Pratt assist and Eli Cooper scored unassisted.
Cook scored off a Trent Diamond feed for the Miners’ final goal.
Kevin McKenzie scored unassisted to prevent the shutout for the Huskies (0-3-1).
The Miners took 19 shots compared to three for Northern. Mountain Ridge had a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Ashton Reuschel saved one shot for the Miners and James DeCarlo saved two.
Northern’s goalie Wyatt saved seven shots.
The Huskies are at Bishop Walsh on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Mountain Ridge is at No. 1 Allegany on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.