FROSTBURG — No. 3 Mountain Ridge established a new season-high in scoring, using the charity stripe to best Berlin Brothersvalley, 72-55, on Monday night.
Berlin trimmed the Miners’ 14-point halftime lead down to 44-37 entering the fourth. Mountain Ridge converted 18 of 24 free throws in the decider to hold off Berlin to avenge an earlier defeat to the same squad.
Berlin (14-5) entered Monday with a perfect 3-0 record against teams from Allegany County this year, defeating Allegany, 54-37, Fort Hill, 46-40, and Mountain Ridge, 43-32.
Mountain Ridge (14-4), which shot 30 of 38 at the foul line, recorded its previous season-high in points back on Jan. 9 — a 67-44 rout at Northern.
The Miners were led by Sydney Snyder, who exploded for a game-high 32 points. The junior sharpshooter made two 3-pointers and 12 of 18 free throws to go along with two steals and two assists.
Reghan Sivic recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Bayleigh Lamberson added eight points and seven boards, and Rhegan Lamberson chipped in eight points, four rebounds and five assists.
Sivic hit 7 of 8 free throws and Lamberson buried all six of her tries.
Grace Sechler paced Berlin with 21 points, and Jen Countryman added 12. Countryman and Taylor Hillegass fouled out for Berlin, which was called for 29 fouls — 20 after halftime.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge improved to 11-1 with a 53-14 victory. Makayla Ziler and Layla Miller both scored 14 points for the Miners.
Mountain Ridge (4-2 Western Maryland Athletic Conference), winners of four consecutive contests, is at Fort Hill (7-8, 2-4 WestMAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
