KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 3 Northern scored 10 unanswered runs in the middle innings to blow out Keyser, 16-6, on Saturday.
Each side recorded an even 11 hits, but Keyser committed more errors, 6-3, and threw more base one balls, 6-1. Logan Miller was a benefactor, homering and droving in four runs, and pitcher Luke Ross helped his own cause with a 3 for 4 day with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Miller picked up the win, allowing six runs (three earned) on 11 hits with seven Ks and one free pass in six innings pitched.
Northern nearly notched a run-rule win in the fifth, but Keyser plated three in the bottom half to stave off the early exit. The Huskies pushed across two in the sixth — a sacrifice fly by Chance Ritchey and an RBI groundout by Kellen Hinebaugh — for a 10-run lead. Miller fanned two in a clean sixth to end it there.
Ritchey was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, and Cam Friend also hit safely twice. Ross tripled twice, and Hinebaugh doubled.
Logan Rotruck, Caden Youngblood and Sammy Bradfield singled twice each for Keyser. Konner Bennett drove in a team-best two runs. Noah Broadwater registered as the losing pitcher on the mound.
Keyser (11-7) hosts Moorefield (11-12) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Northern (12-4) hosts Hancock on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Mountain Ridge 13 Meyersdale 3
MEYERSDALE, Pa — Mountain Ridge ended its three-game losing stretch in emphatic fashion, cracking 18 base hits to cruise at Meyersdale on Saturday morning.
The Miners nearly won it in five frames, but down 10-0, Meyersdale pushed across three runs to extend the contest.
After six solid innings in which Mountain Ridge starter Evan Cook allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with a strikeout and three walks, the extra baseball allowed Aeden Custer to come on and toss a scoreless seventh.
Bryce Snyder doubled, singled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice himself; Ashton Shimko double and singled two times, garnered one RBI and two runs scored; and Bradyn Speir singled three times, drove in three runs and scored once.
Carson Bradley doubled, singled, scored two runs and tallied an RBI; Tyson Shumaker doubled, singled and scored a run; Cook doubled and tallied a ribbie; Brendan Kline doubled and scored once; Collin Lowry doubled and scored; Tanner Lohnas singled, scored twice and had a ribbie; and Christian Beeman singled and drove in a run.
Tyler Geiger picked up the loss for Meyersdale. Karter Schurg singled and drove in two runs, Ryan Sechler singled and had an RBI, and Dalton Collins singled and scored a run for Meyersdale.
Mountain Ridge (9-4) is at Southern (6-10) on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
Southern 9, Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Will Moon delivered a quality start and singled thrice to guide Southern past Fort Hill on Saturday.
Moon allowed one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched, fanning nine and walking none. At the plate, he was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs.
The Rams scored the first seven runs, plating two in the first, second and fourth innings and one in the fifth. After Fort Hill erased the shutout in the fifth, Southern tacked on a pair in the seventh.
Isaac Upole and Jared Haskiell doubled, and Jack Healy drove in a pair.
Eston Bender was tabbed with the loss for Fort Hill. Bryce Schadt and Kaden Sharpless both hit safely twice. Bender also double for the Sentinels, who were out hit 8-6.
Southern (6-10) hosts Mountain Ridge (8-4) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill (2-8) is at Berlin on Monday at 4 p.m.
Keyser 13 Southern 6
OAKLAND — Both Keyser and Southern slapped 14 hits, but the Golden Tornado took advantage of errors and walks to pull away on Friday.
Southern made four errors and six of Keyser’s 13 runs were unearned. The Rams’ three pitchers also combined for seven walks — the Golden Tornado walked two.
With the additional base-runners, Keyser took advantage. Namely Youngblood, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Seth Healy continued his hot stretch with another three-hit day, Rotruck singled twice and Bradfield drove in a pair.
Evan Jenkins was the winning pitcher after he allowed six runs on 10 hits with three Ks and two walks in 4 2/3 innings pitched. Rotruck tossed 2 1/3 scoreless out of the pen.
Moon and Isaac Upole both garnered three hits for Southern. Moon drove in a pair, Healy and Jadon James hit safely twice each, and James doubled. Tanner Haskiell was tabbed with the loss.
No. 4 Petersburg 12 No. 5 Moorefield 9
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Petersburg broke a seventh-inning tie with a six-run frame to pull away from Moorefield on Friday.
An error on a bunt by Nate Travis plated the go-ahead run, and Petersburg added five more scores for some insurance. It came in handy, as Moorefield got a run back on a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single by Bryce Hines to pull within 12-9, but Johnathan Mallow got the final out to pick up the win.
Mallow tripled, doubled, tallied two RBIs and scored three times. Slade Saville drove in a pair of runs, and Bumby Vanmeter scored three times himself. Vanmeter tossed four solid inning to start, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four free passes.
Hines and Adam Landes hit safely twice each for Moorefield, which matched Petersburg with seven hits. Ryan McGregor was charged with the loss.
Moorefield (11-12) is at Keyser (11-7) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Petersburg (11-8) hosts Calvary (5-4) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 11 8 Berkeley Springs 2 0
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Frankfort got back to .500 on Friday, winning a suspended game against Berkeley Springs and crushing the Indians after.
Back on April 2, Frankfort led Berkeley Springs, 9-1, entering the fourth before the game was suspended due to darkness. The Falcons took care of business in the resumption behind three RBIs by Tyler White and doubles by Andrew Lynch and Brady Wilson.
Cam Lynch finished what he started on April 2, picking up the win after allowing two unearned runs on five hits with 6 Ks and five walks in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Caleb Stotler was tabbed with the loss for the Indians.
In the second game, Andrew Lynch tossed a two-hit shutout. He struck out six and walked none in seven innings pitched — needing just 87 pitches to go the distance.
Eight different hitters combined for the Falcons’ eight base hits. Lynch doubled and drove in a run, and White and Wilson singled and garnered an RBI each.
Cole Oursler picked up the loss for Berkeley Springs, surrendering four runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched. Gavin Barkley doubled and Stotler singled to pace the Indians’ offense.
Frankfort (9-9) is at No. 1 Allegany (13-0) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary 15 Cumberland Valley 1
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary tallied seven base hits and drew eight walks to rout Cumberland Valley in five innings at Greenvillage Field on Thursday evening.
“We really worked hard this past week on hitting in practice,” Calvary head coach Don Swogger said. “We did a good job tracking the ball at the plate and reduced striking out significantly.
“I was especially impressed with the hearts of our players. We started some guys that don’t normally get to play much like Ethan Livengood, who smashed a one-bouncer off the fence and despite spraining his ankle sliding into third base, continued to play injured.”
Eli Leith was the winning pitcher, going the distance, allowing one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in five innings pitched.
“I thought Eli Leith was terrific on the mound this evening,” Swogger said. “He has only pitched 2/3 of an inning this season, but it’s nice to know that we have a fourth pitcher who throws a lot of strikes and can help us as the season tightens up with rescheduled makeup games to be played.”
Leith doubled, singled and drove in four runs; Ethan Livengood doubled, singled and scored three times; T.J. Deal doubled and scored a run; Braden Rhodes singled, tallied three RBIs and scored twice; Jessi Michael singled, drove in a run and scored on a sac fly by Levi Carrington; and Levi Zewatstky drove in a run on a sac fly.
Keaton Barclay was the losing pitcher for Cumberland Valley.
Shalom 5 Calvary 2
CHAMBERSURG, Pa. — Rhodes struck out 12 at Shalom on Friday, but Calvary committed four errors to drop to 5-4 on the year and 3-2 in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference play.
Shalom plated three runs in the second and tacked on two in the sixth to pull away. Brady Dukehart picked up the win on the mound after he allowed two runs on four hits with three Ks and four walks in six innings pitched. Elijah Lehman got the save with a scoreless seventh.
Ethan Horst, Dukehart and Lehman singled for Shalom, which was out-hit by Calvary, 4-3.
Noah Robinette had a three-hit day, Michael singled and Rhodes and Carrington tallied an RBI each. Calvary left seven runners on base.
Rhodes allowed five runs (one earned) on three hits and walked three in six innings pitched to pick up the loss.
