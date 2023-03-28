CUMBERLAND — Liam Stewart and Wally Brands had three-hit days, and No. 3 Northern rolled against Fort Hill, 16-3, in five innings on Tuesday.
The Huskies (3-1) led 9-2 entering the fifth frame when they put up a seven-spot to push the game to a run rule.
Brands went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Stewart was 3 for 4. Myles Uphold finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Luke Ross went 2 for 4 with three runs from the lead-off spot. Ethan Sebold tripled.
Ross got the start on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings pitched. Uphold recorded the final out of the game.
Anthony Burns tallied three hits for Fort Hill, which was out-hit 15-6. Both teams made four errors. Steven Spencer took the loss on the mound.
Northern is at Albert Gallatin on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill (0-3) takes on the Huskies in Accident on Thursday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m.
