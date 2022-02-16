PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 3 Petersburg utilized a big run in each half to topple newly top-ranked Keyser on Tuesday night.
After a 6-0 deficit to begin the contest, the Vikings took control with a 22-6 flurry. After the Tornado got within single digits in the third, Petersburg scored the next nine points to garner separation once again.
Behind its defense, transition game and the senior leadership of Mickala Taylor, Petersburg got a much-needed 56-45 victory over Keyser, upping its winning streak to an area-best 19 games.
"It felt like throughout the game we were able to keep them frustrated most of the night," Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. "That's a really good team, and I'm just happy we were able to come away with a win."
In Keyser's first game as the No. 1-ranked team in the Area Top 5, the Golden Tornado (14-6) seemed to have Petersburg (15-4) right where they wanted them.
Keyser held the Vikings without a point for much of the first quarter, and it was like déjà vu for a Vikings squad that had struggled offensively early in losses to Frankfort and Tucker County last week.
Instead, Braylee Corbin and Taylor combined for 15 points in the second quarter, and Petersburg pulled away for good after halftime. The Vikings went on a 9-0 run for a 38-22 lead midway through the third, and Keyser never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
"I thought we played well enough to win," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "They were kind of passive, hesitant (early on). And they got a couple of run outs, and from there the game changed a little bit."
Keyser continued to battle, trimming a 48-33 deficit with five minutes left down to 10 points following a 7-2 run, capped by a cut and finish by Autumn Kerchner with 2:51 left.
Yet, Taylor was clutch from the charity stripe, hitting 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth — 10 of 12 for the game — to stave off a potential Golden Tornado comeback. Taylor finished with a game-high 23 points.
"I thought Mickala did a really great job providing the senior leadership that we really hope to get from our kids that have played a really long time," Webster said. "You could tell there were times this evening — whether it was the defensive end or offensive end — that she was gonna make sure that if we were a little out of control, then she was going to get us gathered again."
Corbin provided a solid one-two punch for the Vikings with a 16-point performance, and she played a big part in Petersburg's first-half surge, scoring six consecutive points.
With the Vikings still trying to find a way to get going early in games, they'll need Corbin to start as she did against Keyser going forward to get back the Charleston.
"She had a couple games where she just couldn't seem to get the ball to go through," Webster said. "She's definitely somebody who when she gets a little bit of confidence, she can score them in bunches."
Kennedy Kaposy ended with eight points, including a corner 3-pointer that hit every inch of the iron before falling through the hoop. Abby Alt tallied four points, Brooklyn Rohrbaugh scored three and Sadie Dayton chipped in two.
While Keyser as a whole struggled to finish in the paint, Maddy Broadwater was the exception. The senior sunk five field goals and 9 of 12 free throws for 19 points — 12 of which came after halftime.
"She gives us a spark offensively, defensively," Blowe said of Broadwater. "She gives us a little bit of everything. She's really smart. She plays hard, and we've been pleased with her. She's developed and progressed so much over the past four years in our program."
Rebekah Biser scored in every quarter to finish second on the Tornado with eight points; Maddie Harvey, Averi Everline and Kerchner tallied four each; and Alexa Shoemaker and Sydney Taylor added three apiece.
Keyser was missing starting guard Summer Reid, its top 3-point threat. Aly Smith, a reliable finisher under the basket, only played one half.
After Petersburg's 16-point run in the first half, the Golden Tornado trimmed the deficit to 22-18 in the final minute before intermission; however, Taylor — who had a game-high 11 first-half points — buried a 3-pointer to up Petersburg's lead to 25-18 at halftime.
The duo of Taylor and Corbin combined for 19 of Petersburg's 25 opening-half scores. Corbin had eight in the first half, hitting a pair of contested mid-range jumpers. The Tornado led 7-6 after the opening quarter.
Both head coaches felt confident about their squads' trajectories following the game.
Earlier in the day, Petersburg was awarded the No. 2 seed in both its section and region — behind Frankfort — before facing Keyser. The Vikings are back in action on the road against Pendleton County on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Losing two in a row takes a little bit of a hit to the confidence, but we know we're doing things the right way," Webster said. "Tonight was a good reassurance that we don't need to panic and just keep doing what we've been doing. We'll be ready for the playoffs next week."
Keyser, meanwhile, was voted as the top squad in its section and No. 2 in Class AAA, Region 1, behind North Marion. The Golden Tornado host Frankfort (13-5) — the second-ranked squad in the Area Top 5 — on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in another big test before the postseason.
"We're banged up a little bit," Blowe said. "We're moving in the right direction. Getting a lot of girls some minutes. ... We need everybody. All hands on deck."
