PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Brooklynn Rohrbaugh and Mickala Taylor cranked solo home runs, Sammy Colaw pitched a shutout and No. 3 Petersburg beat East Hardy, 8-0, on Friday night.
Leading 4-0 entering the fifth, the Vikings secured the run rule thanks to a pair of two-RBI singles off the bats of Taylor and Kennedy Kaposy. Taylor had three base hits, and Caitlyn Cooper also garnered an RBI single.
One day after no-hitting the Cougars, Colaw pitched another gem, allowing no runs on three hits with four Ks and no walks.
Gabreanna Miller, Bryce Miller and Makenzie Blair singled for East Hardy. Cougars starter Tori Pratt was tabbed with the loss.
Petersburg (10-0) hosts No. 1 Allegany (5-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. East Hardy (5-6) is at Hampshire (0-15) on Monday at 5 p.m.
Frankfort 2-15 Pendleton County 10- 1
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Frankfort split a doubleheader at Pendleton County on Saturday.
In the first game, Pendleton plated four runs in the first and second innings to lead 8-1. Baylee Beachler pitched a complete-game gem for Pendleton, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings pitched, to send the Wildcats to victory.
Larae Grove doubled and singled for Frankfort.
In Game 2, Frankfort scored in every inning and exploded for seven in the fifth to pull away and secure the run-rule rout.
Avery Noel tripled and doubled at the plate, and she allowed one unearned run on three hits in five innings pitched, fanning 13 and walking two in the circle. Adison Pritts also doubled. Noel had four hits and Pritts collected three.
Beachler tripled to lead Pendleton.
Frankfort (4-9) hosts Moorefield (7-10) on Monday at 4 p.m.
