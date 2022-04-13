PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 3 Petersburg scored eight runs in the first two innings to beat Frankfort, 8-3, on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Sam Colaw hit home runs, and Mickala Taylor, Braylee Corbin and Colaw struck doubles to lead the Vikings, who scored eight runs on seven hits and made two errors. Both homers were two-run shots.
Frankfort finished with a line of three runs, five hits and three errors.
In the circle, Colaw spun a complete-game gem, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and two free passes.
Larae Grove hit a solo home run to pace Frankfort’s line-up, and Adison Hitts doubled. Pritts and Chloe Kauffman tallied RBIs.
Petersburg (6-0) had a doubleheader at Pocahontas County on Wednesday, and the Vikings are at East Hardy (5-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort hosted a doubleheader against Berkeley Springs on Wednesday. It has a doubleheader at Pendleton County on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.
St. James 4, No. 4 BW 3
HAGERSTOWN — No. 4 Bishop Walsh pushed the go-ahead run to second base, but Lily Schlotterbeck and St. James got out of it to down the Spartans on Tuesday.
Trailing 4-3 entering the seventh, Gigi Jessie started the frame with a double, and Ariana Herrera walked — the pair eventually moved into scoring position after a passed ball with one out.
However, Schlotterbeck forced back-to-back pop-outs against the middle of Bishop Walsh’s order to lower the Spartans’ record to 9-3 on the season.
Bishop Walsh clawed to within one run entering the decider thanks to a two-run, inside-the-park home run off the bat of Jennifer Witt in the sixth. Bailee Greise also doubled and drove in a run in the first.
Schlotterbeck earned the complete-game win, surrendering three runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts and seven free passes. Chloe Greise was tabbed with the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings pitched, striking out five and walking four.
Bishop Walsh is at No. 5 Fort Hill (4-4) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Catoctin 27 No. 5 Fort Hill 0
THURMONT — No. 5 Fort Hill ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday, as Cotoctin launched three homers and Taylor Smith threw a five-inning perfect game.
Smith struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced. On offense, Meghan Gray hit two homers and roped two doubles, Raegan Miller had four hits and a double, and Paige Smith hit safely four times. Avery Sickeri hit a double and a home run.
Catoctin blew the game open with a 15-run second inning and garnered 23 hits. Alyssa Shoemaker took the loss for Fort Hill.
Fort Hill hosts Bishop Walsh Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield 4 Tucker County 1
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Amber Williams threw a complete game to lead Moorefield to a win against Tucker County on Tuesday.
Williams allowed one unearned run on five hits in seven complete, striking out seven and walking two. Sterling Kump doubled at the plate as part of her three-hit day, and Malina Price collected two hits and two ribbies.
Rachel Felton led Tucker County with a pair of base knocks.
Moorefield (7-9) was at No. 2 Keyser on Wednesday, and the Yellow Jackets are at Southern (0-2) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
