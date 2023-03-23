MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Braylee Corbin started the ninth inning with a boom, and Sammy Colaw put the finishing touches on a triumphant Petersburg win.
Tied at four entering the top of the ninth inning, Corbin sent a go-ahead homer over the center-field fence. Ten batters and five runs later, Colaw crushed a grand slam, stunning a Moorefield team that had several prior chances to win it.
With a 10-run final inning and an iron man 143-pitch, nine-inning complete game by Colaw in the circle, the third-ranked Vikings outlasted No. 5 Moorefield, 14-4, in extra innings.
Colaw went the distance, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits with 10 strikeouts and six walks in nine innings pitched.
The All-Area pitcher went 4 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored, and Corbin, Colaw’s All-Area catcher, went 3 for 4 with three ribbies and three runs.
Addy Kitzmiller and Gracie Carpenter also had three-hit days for Petersburg.
Petersburg (3-1) got off to a fast start with a Colaw RBI single in the first inning. Carpenter doubled in a run in the third, and another crossed on a wild pitch for a 3-0 Viking lead.
Moorefield (3-1) made it 3-2 when Amber Williams hit an RBI single in the third and a Yellow Jacket came home on a steal play.
Corbin tripled in a run in the fifth to up the Vikings edge to 4-2. Moorefield plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning on the base-paths to level the score at 4-all.
The Yellow Jackets threatened to walk it off in the seventh when Allie Biser struck a two-out double, but Colaw stranded her to force extras.
Moorefield loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Petersburg made a pair of clutch defensive plays to extend the game.
Colaw recorded the second out by fielding a grounder and cutting down the winning run at the plate. Then, a slicing liner by Seanna Heavner was stabbed by Kitzmiller at first base to push the contest to a ninth.
That’s when Petersburg blew the game open, providing Colaw with more than enough run support.
Williams took the loss in a heartbreaker for Moorefield, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits with six Ks and six walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander threw 131 pitches.
McKenna Crites and Cici Kump topped the Yellow Jackets with two hits apiece.
Moorefield has a doubleheader at Philip Barbour on Saturday at 1 p.m. Petersburg hosts Buckhannon-Upshur on Saturday at noon and Washington at 4 p.m.
