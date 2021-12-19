OAKLAND — Great Mills head coach Jeff Burrell put all his eggs in Mikey Milburn's basket with the game on the line against No. 3 Southern on Saturday.
Rams forward Isaac Upole had just put the finishing touches on his 27-point, 13-rebound masterpiece, giving Southern a 56-54 lead on a confident step-back jumper with less than 30 seconds on the clock.
With his two leading scorers fouled out, Burrell wanted Great Mills to get the last shot, and Milburn bled the clock down under five seconds before hoisting up the go-ahead triple.
Had the shot drawn iron, Burrell would've looked like a fool putting all his faith in a single low-percentage look; instead, he was made a genius. The heave was good, and Southern failed to get a good look on the other end to come up just short, 57-56.
"Our effort was good, I thought we played extremely hard," Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. "We just fell short one point. The kid hit a three. Kudos to him to get a three."
The matchup pitted two schools of drastically different sizes, as Class 1A Southern, with an enrollment of around 700 students, played host to 3A Great Mills, two times as large at 1,700 strong.
But the sidelines act as the great equalizer — only five can represent either school at a time. Little separated each team's five on Saturday evening.
The bout was divided into three stages: Southern's lightning fast start, it led 20-5 after one; two quarters of Great Mills punching the Rams in the mouth to level the score; and a blockbuster deciding period.
Back-and-forth the two squads went in the fourth, and Southern was the first to string together a series of stops and buckets, building a 50-44 edge with around four minutes left.
Yet, once Great Mills finally converted on the offensive end, it was able to set up its press. The Hornets cashed in a series of steals for easy points, and in just two minutes, an 8-0 run by the St. Mary's County school put Southern at a 52-50 deficit with 2:30 left.
"We had a six-point lead, and we turned it over. We turned it over again," Bosley said. "Had they done something different, that would be less frustrating because they didn't change anything."
When the Rams needed him, Upole put his killer instinct on full display. First, he tied the game with a full-court dime to Jared Haskiell — who finished with six points, all in the second half. Then, two Upole free throws made it 54-52, and he gave Southern the edge one last time with his step-back in the final 30 seconds.
"It's expected because he's that good," Bosley said of his senior. "He's a heck of an athlete."
Gabe Hebb finished with 11 points for Southern and Ethan Glotfelty scored five.
For all Upole's heroics, Great Mills turned to an unlikely hero to steal the road contest. Leading scorers Dasean Beggs and Isiah Mills, who tallied 16 and 14 points, respectively, fouled out during the second half.
With the game on the line, who did Burrell give the rock to?
A forward who didn't have a 3-pointer all game and entered the final quarter with just two points. Milburn burned more than 15 seconds off the clock for the final shot, and he made his coach look like a prophet by sinking the go-ahead trey with 4.7 seconds left.
Southern couldn't get off a quality shot, and Great Mills completed the comeback to drop the Rams to 1-1.
"I didn't think they'd wait that long, that's not what we anticipated," Bosley said. "We thought if they hit a three we'd have a little more time."
Before the game narrowed after halftime, the first quarter was all Southern. Upole exploded out of the gate with 11 points, as the athletic big man repeatedly victimized Great Mills center Jeremyah Ford on the perimeter.
Ford was an imposing figure in the paint but lacked the foot speed to keep up with the skilled Southern forward. The Rams made quick work of Great Mills' man-to-man defense.
"The other team's testing us because they have no idea what we do," Bosley said. "We knew what they do, we were ready. We geared our defense to what they do. ... We hit shots early, and we got things early because we knew what they were going to do.
"And then they started adjusting."
Great Mills' primary adjustment was to extend their defense. Instead of allowing Southern to dictate the pace, the Hornets swapped to a 1-3-1 to try to keep the ball on one side.
When Southern looked to execute a skip pass, Great Mills was athletic enough to close the gap. When the Rams tried to send the ball inside, the defense immediately doubled-teamed the post.
Over the next two quarters, Southern was outscored 33-18 to set up a tied ball game at 38-all entering the fourth.
"In the games we saw them play, we scouted them twice, they doubled the post on everything," Bosley said. "Even if it wasn't Isaac, they were doubling the post on Tanner (Haskiell), they were doubling the corner.
"What they did is they chased the guy, and they're so big and long they let the guy furthest away alone. We can't do anything about it. We practiced flare screening that, so we could skip it, but we had to shelve that real fast because we didn't have that ability, because they were longer than I thought."
Southern eventually executed better in the half-court once the fourth quarter began. Though they didn't take care of the ball down the stretch, the Rams still found themselves in a position to win in the final moments.
It took a difficult shot, but Great Mills got one. Milburn might've missed his game-winner nine out of 10 times, but Saturday was the one that went in. That's basketball.
Southern (1-1) doesn't have much time to recover, as it hosts Cesar Chavez at Allegany College Monday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.