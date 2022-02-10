OAKLAND — Ethan Glotfelty, Isaac Upole and Gabe Hebb combined for 49 points, leading No. 3 Southern past Broadfording, 73-43, on Tuesday night.
Glotfelty tallied a team-high 18 points on six field goals, four of which fell from 3-point land, and 2 of 2 from the foul line. The senior knocked down a trio of triples in the opening stanza to give the Rams a 24-10 break at intermission.
Upole and Hebb paced Southern through the second, where it outscored the Lions 20-8 — Upole recorded eight of his 16 in the frame, while Hebb tallied one-third of his 15. Glotfelty knocked down another 3-pointer for five points in the quarter and a 44-17 Rams lead at the break. They led 59-27 entering the fourth.
Dawda Sylva led Broadfording with a game-high 23 points on 10 field goals and 3 of 3 from the foul line.
Southern (9-6) hosts Northern on Friday.
Moorefield 55 Keyser 47
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Coleman Mongold tallied a game-high 19 and Ryan McGregor scored more than half of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, leading Moorefield to a come-from-behind victory over Keyser on Tuesday night.
Mongold made six field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and shot 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Trailing 39-37 entering the fourth, Mongold made one shot from the floor and went 3 of 4 from the foul line. McGregor, meanwhile, made a pair of shots from the stripe with a pair of field goals, including a 3-pointer, as the duo combined for 12 of Moorefield’s 18 fourth-quarter points.
Dean Keplinger was the third Yellow Jacket in double figures, recording 11 points.
Keyser was led by Noah Broadwater’s 15 points on seven buckets, including a 3-pointer. Sammy Bradfield added 10 points.
The Tornado led at the conclusion of the first three quarters, 12-5, 23-18 and 39-37.
The Yellow Jackets won the junior varsity game, 37-36, behind Orlando Rico’s 10 points. Drew Matlick led the Golden Tornado with nine points.
Moorefield (7-9) hosts Petersburg on Friday. Keyser (6-11) travels to play Mineral County rival Frankfort on Friday.
Tucker County 49 Pendleton 42
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Tucker County jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, snapping Pendleton’s win streak on Tuesday.
The Mountain Lions’ spread-out scoring attack was led by Maddox Anderson’s 11 points while Ashton Lycliter added 10. Tucker led at the conclusion of each quarter 20-6, 28-21 and 39-30.
Tanner Townsend led Pendleton with 11 points and Clayton Kisamore tacked on 10.
The loss brings the Wildcats’ 10-game winning streak to a halt.
Pendleton (11-3) played at Frankfort on Wednesday night.
