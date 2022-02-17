CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller finished with a double-double as she and Shylah Taylor shared a game-high 18 points, leading No. 4 Allegany over Moorefield, 61-23, on Tuesday night.
Miller, who grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds with four assists and four steals, knocked down six shots from the field and 6 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Taylor had six field goals and was 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. Taylor and Liliana Zembower grabbed seven rebounds apiece, with Zembower tallying 10 points.
Rachel Bush added nine points and six assists.
The Campers led at the conclusion of the first two quarters, 16-7 and 29-14 before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 17-5 in the third for a 46-19 lead entering the fourth.
Karleigh Hunt led Moorefield with seven points, while Amber Williams and McKenna Crites added four apiece.
Allegany (11-5) hosts No. 2 Frankfort on Friday. Moorefield (5-14) played Tucker County at home on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets host Charleston Catholic on Saturday to close out the regular season.
