CUMBERLAND — It's one thing to have a perfect game plan; it's another thing entirely to implement it. No. 4 Allegany had both against No. 2 Frankfort on Friday night.
The Campers rarely got caught napping against the Falcons' pick-and-roll offense — not an easy feat when playing man-to-man. With the ball, Allegany's zone offense generated open looks with frequency.
That combination spelled trouble for Frankfort, and Allegany nearly led wire-to-wire to down the Falcons, 49-44, on Friday night for its seventh consecutive victory.
"It doesn't matter what I know, or what any of my assistants knows," Campers head coach Jim O'Neal said. "The kids, our leaders Rachel (Bush), Faith (Stevenson) and Jordan (Chaney) kind of take the lead studying and getting ready for games.
"It has nothing to do with us, it's all about the kids. They're able to take it on the floor and make it happen. And they're pretty good at it, they're getting there."
Both teams carried winning streaks onto the court at Haystack Mountain.
Following a 5-5 start to the season, Allegany had won six straight, and after the win Friday it's now in position to grab the No. 1 seed in the West Region with a win over Boonsboro on Monday.
Frankfort, meanwhile, came in hot off a victory at Keyser, the top team in the Area Top 5, in a hard-fought 29-27 bout — the Falcons' fourth in a row. The squad from Short Gap, West Virginia, also toppled then-No. 1 Petersburg at home during the stretch.
Yet, every game is different, and on Friday night, Allegany had all the answers for Frankfort.
Following a Halley Smith 3-pointer to open the scoring, the Campers countered with a 6-0 run — they never trailed again. Alco led 13-10 after one, 24-16 at the half and 38-30 after three, leading by as many as 12 points.
Avery Miller and Shylah Taylor combined for nearly 90% of Allegany's offensive production with 24 and 19 points, respectively, but it was a team performance.
Frankfort's zone defense was far less menacing than it was in a stifling performance against Keyser, and Falcons head coach Steve Willison gave all the credit to Allegany.
"Teams can watch you and figure you out, and all of a sudden you have to change everything you do," Willison said. "We've got two weeks to change a lot of things and get ready.
"I always say it when I lose, the better team won. There's nothing I can do about it at this point, just go practice."
The Campers' victory started on the defensive end. They came out in a 2-3 zone, but Arin Lease had success attacking the paint, scoring seven of her 13 points in the first quarter, and Allegany switched to man-to-man.
The results were immediate, and the Campers allowed just six points in the second quarter. Allegany didn't get caught sleeping on screens, hedged effectively and denied passing lanes.
Allegany also dominated the boards, holding a 30-18 edge.
"It wasn't the same two kids in the action every time," O'Neal said. "It was multiple kids at multiple times. The five of them were tied together. I thought they did a really nice job."
The Allegany effort was even more impressive considering the Campers played the same five players the entire contest. Despite that, at no point did they look worse for wear.
"They work so hard," O'Neal said. "They don't give me any trouble. ... In the timeouts and the breaks, nobody's breathing hard. They're focused on the coaching staff, listening to everything they're saying."
While Willison was quick to credit Allegany for closing off Frankfort's driving lanes, he thought his girls could have continued to attack the paint more often than they did.
"What I don't like is how they pushed us away from the basket," Willison said. "They got scared when things didn't go well. ... It was almost like Keyser last night. When things didn't go well, they didn't attack."
Smith came alive in the second half, hitting six field goals for 12 of her team-high 19 points. Lease trimmed the Falcons' deficit to 35-28 with 1:47 left in the third, but Taylor answered with a three — her third of the quarter — to stymy any momentum.
Frankfort battled back again in the fourth, chipping away at the Camper lead to climb within 43-38 with 1:19 remaining in the contest. However, Miller was clutch at the line, hitting 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth, to ice the game.
Miller made 12 of 14 free throws, and Allegany as a team didn't leave many points at the charity stripe, converting 22 of 30 chances. Frankfort only had six attempts, making five.
In addition to her scoring, Smith also finished with a game-high six steals. That number could've been higher had Allegany not game-planned accordingly.
The Campers had Miller bring the ball up the court like she normally does, but they had a couple guards offer assistance to cut down the angles and limit Smith's openings to jump passing lanes.
"It's something we did for this game because we have a lot of respect for Halley Smith," O'Neal said. "She is an incredible athlete on top of that zone. Very disruptive, makes it hard for teams to run their offense.
"An adjustment we made was, put a couple extra kids out there so she couldn't steal the ball, and that was out of respect for her."
Miller also pulled down 12 boards for a double-double, and Taylor nearly joined the club with eight rebounds. Bush and Stevenson finished with three assists each, and Stevenson also grabbed seven rebounds. Miller and Maddie Poland dished out two assists each.
Madi Ruble was third on Frankfort with five points and Emily Smith scored three. Grace Scott and Smith both ended with four rebounds.
Frankfort now has a week-long layoff until returning to the court, when it'll face the winner of Moorefield and Petersburg in the Class AA, Region 2, Section I finals on Friday.
The Falcons need the time off. With 16 seconds left against Allegany, Halley Smith suffered an ankle injury, one that Willison hopes is just a sprain so she'll be ready for the region title game.
"We'll be OK, we'll be ready," Willison said. "Hopefully in two weeks, we'll be extra strong again."
Allegany still has work left to do this regular season. The Campers are at Boonsboro on Monday at 7 p.m. with the top seed in the West Region on the line.
