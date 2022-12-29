HANCOCK — The trio of Avery Miller, Olivia Looker and Shylah Taylor exploded for 52 combined points, and No. 4 Allegany opened the Hancock Christmas Tournament with a resounding 59-31 romp of McDonough on Thursday.
Allegany (4-2) led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter before running away with it 36-21 at the half and 47-28 entering the fourth.
Miller led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Looker added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Taylor ended with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Ella Shade hit a 3-pointer.
Allegany takes on St. Maria Goretti (5-3) on Friday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.