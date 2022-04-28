ACCIDENT — Bailee Greise homered twice in the same inning, and No. 4 Bishop Walsh crushed Northern, 12-2, on Wednesday night.
The score was level at 2-2 entering the final frame, but Bishop Walsh removed all doubt with a 10-spot. Greise hit a solo and two-run shot during the onslaught, and Courtney Adams went back-to-back with Greise’s first homer with a solo dinger of her own.
Bishop Walsh tallied nine hits during the inning alone, and, in addition to the homers, Brooke Adams, Ale Puerto and Ariana Herrera doubled.
For the game, Greise finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs; Courtney Adams was 3 for 4 with two ribbies and a run; Chloe Greise and Gigi Jessie tallied two hits apiece, and Izzy Kendall drove in three runs.
Chloe Greise pitched a gem in the circle, allowing two unearned runs on four hits in seven innings pitched, fanning 13 and walking one. Madison Seese was tabbed with the loss for Northern.
Emily Durst paced the Huskies’ line-up with two base hits.
Bishop Walsh (12-4) is at Hancock on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Northern (1-11) is at Albert Gallatin in Thursday at 4 p.m.
Frankfort 11, Southern 7
OAKLAND — Adison Pritts doubled three times, and Frankfort toppled Southern in a shootout on Wednesday.
Pritt was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate, and Avery Noel joined the three-hit club with a 3 for 5 finish, adding an RBI and a pair of runs. Aubrie Root was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Morgan Weimer also collected a trio of ribbies.
Leah White was the winning pitcher, surrendering seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and three free passes in seven innings pitched.
Lilah Schmidt, Lucia Dawson and Koley Richard clubbed doubles to lead Southern. Richard and Schmidt each hit safely twice. Dawson was tabbed with the loss in the circle.
Southern (0-9) hosts No. 1 Allegany (7-0) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Frankfort is at Fort Hill (6-5) on Thursday at the same time.
Moorefield 15, Hampshire 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield drew 10 walks in three innings to cruise against Hampshire on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets turned eight base hits into 15 runs thanks to the Trojans’ flurry of free passes, and Emily Kuykendall tossed three scoreless in the circle with six Ks and one walk herself.
Sterling Kump doubled and drove in three runs, Malina Price singled and tallied three ribbies, and Kuykendall, Crites and Marissa Ward all singled and garnered two RBIs.
Moorefield (11-12) is at Pendleton County on Thursday at 6 p.m. Hampshire (4-20) is at Martinsburg on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
