MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Cam Hein scored a goal and assisted on another, as Bishop Walsh and Mercersburg Academy played to a 2-2 tie on Wednesday afternoon at Mercersburg.
Miles Maggioncalda gave Mercersburg the game’s first lead on an assist by Ken Akiyama at 20:12 of the first half. Hein tied the score with 6:55 on the clock off an assist by Matt Russo.
BW took the halftime lead on a goal by Nil Anies on an assist by Hein at the 1:55 mark.
Mercersburg tied the score at 17:56 of the second half on an unassisted goal by Maggioncalda, and it would be the contests final goal as the teams played to a tie.
Mathew Eans had five saves in goal for Bishop Walsh on 13 Mercersburg shots (seven on goal). Dave Nguyen had four saves for Mercersburg on 12 Bishop Walsh shots (six on goal). The Spartans led in corner kicks 3-2.
Bishop Walsh (7-1-2) hosts top-ranked Allegany (5-0-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
