CUMBERLAND — Once Bishop Walsh stayed back and drove the ball against Fort Hill on Thursday, the Spartans put up a crooked number in a hurry.
Sentinels right-hander MaeLeigh Plummer, starting in place of injured ace Ally Myers, kept the Bishop Walsh hitters out on their front foots early. Yet, beginning with a triple off the bat of Jen Witt in the third, the Spartans adjusted.
Led by Witt, who garnered three extra-base hits and drove in four runs, No. 4 Bishop Walsh scored 12 runs after the second inning to thump No. 5 Fort Hill, 13-2, in five frames.
“The first inning, they were all out front,” Spartans head coach Chris Greise said. “We just had to stay back, move up in the box and stay back with their swings, and just drive it to the gap.
“Fort Hill’s a good team, hats off to them and their coaches.”
Despite rumblings that Myers would be sidelined after hurting her finger late in a loss to Keyser earlier this week, Bishop Walsh played it safe and prepared as if the Frostburg State commit would toe the rubber.
While the Bishop Walsh line-up needed one look through the order to time Plummer, Witt was ready from the get-go. Witt scored the game’s first run in the second on a wild pitch soon after her triple, and she blew it open with a bases-clearing double one inning later.
Seven Bishop Walsh hitters garnered base knocks, five drove in runs and four struck extra-base hits.
After a five-spot in the third put the Spartans up 5-0, they tacked on five in the fourth and three more in the fifth to notch a run-rule win in five frames.
Chloe Greise picked up the victory in the circle for Bishop Walsh, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and six walks in five innings pitched.
Jaidee Guinn and Plummer had two-hit games, and Emily Wilson singled and walked twice to lead the Fort Hill line-up, but the Sentinels left seven runners on base.
“BW hit well,” Sentinels head coach Jason McMahan said. “When one team hits and we don’t, it’s hard to keep pace with that.
“(Chloe Greise) pitched a great game. I’m not going to take anything away from her, but I think it was more on our hitters. We’ve been struggling a little lately with our hitting. I’ll definitely have to go back to the drawing board.”
Witt finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Bailee Greise was 2 of 3 with a triple and two ribbies, Courtney Adams tripled to plate a pair, and Arriana Herrera singled and doubled.
“The biggest thing for us is we have a one-through-nine line-up,” coach Greise said. “It’s not putting the pressure on the other hitters, they’re all seeing the ball well right now.”
Plummer was tabbed with the loss after allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits in four innings pitched, striking out five and walking four.
Up next, Fort Hill (4-5) will look to end a four-game skid when it takes on crosstown rival No. 1 Allegany (5-0) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Lions Field in LaVale.
Bishop Walsh (10-3) hopes to keep the bats going next week after some time off when it heads to Northern (0-6) next Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Mountain Ridge (1-7) on Saturday.
“I feel there are a couple games we let slip by that we shouldn’t have,” coach Greise said, “but it’s all self-inflicted. It’s softball. It’s a game of failure. As long as we keep bouncing back, we’ll be fine.”
