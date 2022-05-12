CUMBERLAND — No. 4 Bishop Walsh launched six home runs to crush Berlin, 22-12, on Wednesday.
Chloe Greise hit three big flies herself as part of a perfect 4 for 4 day with six RBIs and five runs scored; Bailee Greise was 2 for 4 with two home runs, five ribbies and three runs; and Courtney Adams finished 2 for 2 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs.
Izzy Kendall was 2 for 3 with a triple, four runs scored out of the lead-off hole, and Brooke Adams doubled, singled twice, drove in a pair and scored once herself.
Courtney Adams picked up the win after pitching 4 2/3 frames, and Chloe Greise pitched 1 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen to shut Berlin down.
Evelyn Black took the loss for Berlin. Kassidy Smith and Taylor Hillegass also hit home runs. Hillegass was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Smith batted 2 for 5 with three ribbies and scored once herself.
Bishop Walsh (19-6) was at Mercersburg Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
