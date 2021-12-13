CRESAPTOWN — Despite a furious comeback effort, Calvary couldn’t get over the hump against Shalom on Monday night.
Flames eighth-grader Annie Mohr finished with 22 points, 17 before the half, to help Shalom build an 18-point second-half lead, and No. 4 Calvary was unable to recover from a slow first half, falling 49-37 for its first loss of the season.
“When Shalom shoots almost 60% from the field, and we hit about 20, it’s going to be lopsided,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Shalom is the measuring stick for the league, and I just wanted to know we could play with them after losing three starters (to graduation).
“The girls came out flat. No heart, to be honest. Then the fourth quarter they started showing their heart again. We cut the lead back down to eight at one point.”
After winning its opening four contests of the year and landing on the first area sportswriter rankings, Calvary struggled from the start Monday.
The Eagles trailed 11-4 after a quarter and 30-17 at the half. Shalom built a nearly 20-point lead entering the fourth, and that’s when Calvary finally upped its intensity.
Forwards Bethany Carrington and Emmy Wilson finally took advantage of their height advantage, as the Eagles used a 12-2 run to claw to within 45-37 with 3:45 left on the game clock.
“We couldn’t take advantage of it,” Ricker said of the size disparity. “The fourth quarter, you saw what we were supposed to do.”
Calvary never got closer.
With no shot clock in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference play, Shalom tried in vain to use a four corners offense to bleed the clock. Calvary was able to force a series of turnovers, but it couldn’t convert on offense, going scoreless the rest of the way to fall to 4-1.
Carrington led Calvary offensively with 19 points, making 7 of 16 field goals and 5 of 10 free throws. The sophomore moved inside this year from the point guard position she commanded previously, and she’s still finding her footing in the post.
After halftime, Carrington showed more aggression and touch at the rim, scoring 14 of her 19 points.
While Calvary came out slow, Shalom and Mohr had no such affliction. Mohr had nine first-quarter points — all on jumpers — the final of which was a deep trey from the top of the key. Shalom used a 13-2 run between the first and second quarters to take a 17-6 lead.
Wilson tried to keep Calvary close, finishing twice at the rim to end the run; she had six points in the second period, 10 for the game. One of those second-quarter buckets was a nifty runner in the lane.
Wilson played a supporting role last season, but the junior appears to be coming into her own as a starter.
“Emmy Wilson, from the tip-off to the end, she was trying her hardest,” Ricker said. “She made some great moves, and she was a good leader on the bench.”
But Calvary had no answer for Mohr. The eighth-grade sharpshooter buried two more triples in the second and one in the third, as Shalom built what proved to be an insurmountable advantage.
Mohr was complimented by Kelsey Eby with eight points, and Chloe Martin and Joanna Rheam with six. For Calvary, Izzy Kendall scored four points, and Sadie Strawderman and Sydney Weeks added two.
Shalom shot 56% from the floor, making five threes along the way, and Calvary converted on 36% of its attempts.
Calvary will look to get back on track when heads to Johnstown on Thursday at 6 p.m.
