CUMBERLAND — No. 4 CCBC Essex shut out Allegany in dominant fashion 5-0 Tuesday at Allegany College.
“It was a difficult field to play on,” Essex head coach Joe Fiedler said. “Allegany gave us a great game, I’m just happy to get out of here with a W.”
The Knights (14-2, 12-0 NJCAA Region XX) combined for 26 shots. The Trojans (5-8-1, 4-7-1 NJCAA Region XX) were held to three shots.
“First half, I thought we played well, followed the game plan.” Allegany head coach Dustin Wise said. “Second half as they scored we tried to transition a little bit more, got caught out of position a little bit and gave up a couple goals.”
Possession was dominated by the Knights, especially in the first half. The ball seemed to be on the Essex side of midfield for at least 90% of the first half. Essex combined for 14 shots in the first half. Allegany did not attempt a shot until there was about 10 seconds left before halftime.
“We wanted to sit deep and contain because when you play a team like that, if you try to play them as if we’re as good as them you’re never going to win.” Allegany midfielder Jacob Scobbie said.
Despite a first half shutout where possession was dominated by the Knights, Fiedler felt there was room to improve on defense.
“I thought our defense was OK. I thought we didn’t pressure them enough in the first half,” he said. “We pressured them a little more in the second half and we got a lot more better opportunities.”
With 20:07 left in the first half, Mizuki Saika scored a header off an assist from Ethan Hackenberg.
“We kinda played with the expectation of that, they’re number four in the country so you kinda expect them to come out and be on the ball,” Wise said. “We tried to make them make a mistake, in the first half I thought we did well. In the second half we left too many gaps.”
Essex also had a big lead in corner kicks, finishing with an 11-0 edge including three consecutive in the second half.
The Knights pulled away with four goals in the final 45 minutes. Exactly three minutes after intermission, Hackenberg scored off an assist from Kazuma Ishizuka. He shot from the far left corner of the field and found the top right corner of the net.
Caleb Pritchett scored off an assist by Robin Schulze with 35:58 left. Essex took advantage of another corner kick when Pritchett found Eishu Nishizono for another goal about six minutes later.
“Caleb’s always big,” Fiedler said of Pritchett. “I’ve never in 26 years of coaching had a 6-2 forward, he takes up a lot of space which increases space for other people. It’s huge for us.”
Cristian Marquez scored off a Donnie Frayer assist with 8:22 left.
Allegany was held to two shots in the second half. One of the reasons why was their passing. Many of the Trojans’ passes were off target. They also passed backwards often instead of toward the goal.
“We just weren’t trying to go forward,” Wise said. “The game plan coming in was to try to prevent them from scoring. The problem was whenever we did win the ball, we weren’t really looking to complete the passes and go upfield.”
Schulze started in goal for Essex and made three saves. Nkenge Durham saved 11 shots for the Trojans.
“He made some great saves,” Wise said of Durham. “He had 11 saves.Without him that scoreline looks a lot worse than only five.”
“They have great squad depth,” Scobbie said of Essex. “When they bring in players, they bring in players that can change the game. With us, we’re bringing on players who are pretty similar in terms of ability. They have players they can bring on from the bench that can make a massive difference straight away.”
The Knights return home on Tuesday to face Howard at 7 p.m.
“The key is to play our game, possess the ball and to get it to our key people,” Fiedler said. “If we do that, we’re gonna be pretty successful.”
Allegany travels to play Cecil College on Thursday at 4 p.m.
