BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller threw for a season high in yards and scored six touchdowns to lead No. 4 East Hardy past defending Class A state champion St. Mary’s, 36-6, last Friday night.
Miller completed 15 of 33 passes to throw for 368 yards — the highest total in the area so far this year — and three touchdowns, adding 48 yards and another score in the ground game.
At linebacker, Miller, a junior, also returned a fumble forced by Dale Hockman 15 yards for a touchdown and garnered two picks — one of which he took 55 yards to the house.
For the year, Miller has amassed 82 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Dawson Price caught five passes for 198 yards, and Noah Lang grabbed four balls for 114 yards and two scores. Gabe Henderson also caught a touchdown pass and picked off a pass himself.
For St. Mary’s, quarterback Luke Powell was limited to just nine completions in 28 attempts and 89 yards, tossing four interceptions. However, running back Josh Roush had little problem amassing a game-high 207 yards and a TD on 23 attempts on the ground.
His touchdown, the Blue Devils’ lone of the contest, went for 97 yards.
The Cougars (8-1), ranked fourth in the Area Top 5 and third in Class A in the WVSSAC playoff ratings, close the regular season at Petersburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
Moorefield 40 Pendleton Co. 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — After dropping a heartbreaker to Keyser to end a seven-game winning streak, Moorefield bounced back with a shutout of Pendleton County last Thursday.
Branson See completed 9 of 14 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and his top target, Coleman Mongold, tallied 103 yards on three catches — one of which went for an 84-yard touchdown.
Blake Funk led in the ground game with 21 carries for 109 yards. Finan Teklom rushed it six times for 91 yards, and Isaiah Thomas accounted for 85 yards and a pair of scores on just five touches.
Moorefield opened to a 14-0 first-quarter lead after an Alex Miller eight-yard touchdown run and See’s long bomb to Mongolf. The teams played to a scoreless second frame.
The Yellow Jackets made it 27-0 after three quarters when See ran four yards for a score and Thomas plunged into the end zone from three yards out. Thomas added a 66-yard fourth-period TD, and Ronny Griest capped the scoring with a 14-yard scamper.
Overall, Moorefield accumulated 452 yards of total offense to Pendleton’s 139 and finished with a 22-10 edge in first downs. Both teams turned the ball over twice.
Moorefield (7-2) moved back into the Area Top 5 at No. 5 and sit at No. 7 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings. The Yellow Jackets host Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7 p.m. to cap their regular season.
