SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Cam Lynch headed in a first-half goal, and No. 4 Frankfort kept No. 5 Calvary off the scoreboard to win 1-0 on Monday.
Lynch scored off an assist from Levi Sgaggero with 21:16 remaining before halftime for the Falcons, who improved to 12-2-1 with the victory. Cam Layton made six saves in the cleansheet performance.
Frankfort outshot Calvary, 14-11, and Calvary had more corner kicks, 4-3. Eagles keeper Levi Carrington made 12 saves.
Frankfort hosts No. 1 Allegany (8-1-1) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Calvary (13-6) is at Keyser (1-13) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 3 St. James 3
CUMBERLAND — Cayden Palmquist scored on a rebound with two seconds left in regulation time to force overtime, as Bishop Walsh and St. James played to a tie after two overtimes on Saturday at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
Bishop Walsh’s Cam Hein opened the scoring at 20:20 of the first half on an assist by Leo Soares. Haris Sadiq made it 2-0 at 38:14 of the second half on a Hein assist.
Phillip Aguila got St. James on the board at 23:53 on an unassisted goal. Armor Marcub tied the game at 22:20 on an assist by Aguila. Hein put BW ahead at 2:20 on an assist by Matt Russo before Palmquist forced the overtime.
Mathew Eans had four saves on 18 St. James shots, seven on goal. Mac Carter had nine saves on 16 BW shots, 12 on goal. St. James led in corner kicks 3-2.
Bishop Walsh (7-3-3) is at St. Maria Goretti (12-1-1) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
