SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 4 Frankfort dominated the final three quarters on its way to a 57-21 victory over Hampshire on Friday at Frankfort Stadium.
“We keep talking about team, we want unselfish players,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “When you have multiple running backs like that, it’s an advantage that helps you down the road.”
The Falcons (2-0) outscored the Trojans (1-1) in the final three quarters 42-14.
“It’s year in and year out, whenever we play Frankfort we know they’re gonna be physical and they’re gonna try and pound the football,” Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule said. “We also moved the ball 20 to 20, but then we got to get physical inside the 20. We made too many critical mistakes, and they took advantage.”
After Frankfort picked up four first downs on its opening drive, Rocky Fontenot finished the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.
After the Trojans picked up two first downs, Zander Robinson went over the top on first-and-goal for a game-tying touchdown.
Tyrique Powell recorded a sack for a nine-yard loss on third down, forcing Hampshire to punt. Landen Kinser responded with a 44-yard run.
“It takes a toll on guys when they got three guys up in their faces,” Rule said. “Their physicality just took over.”
Powell scored from five yards out and added a two-point conversion after the Trojans jumped offsides on the extra-point attempt.
“We just gotta see the football,” Rule said. “We preach for our guys to have cotton in their ears and see the ball move. It was the same guy, same thing. He was trying to react a little quicker and took off too soon.”
Down 15-7, Hampshire drove inside the Frankfort 25. After taking a sack on third down, Landon Eversole found Jenson Fields for 25 yards and a touchdown to make it a 15-14 game.
Hampshire leaned on its air raid offense, and it worked in the first half. Eversole threw for 172 yards in the half while the Trojans combined for minus three rushing yards.
“With their spacing they give us, our guys just find the right spots,” Rule said. “Our quarterback hits them and we take advantage of where their cracks are.”
The Falcons responded with a 45-yard run from Kinser to the Trojans’ 15. After Frankfort converted a fourth down, Powell scored his second touchdown.
“Tyrique is an animal,” Whiteman said. “He plays hard all the time. He just brings a lot to the table being a senior.”
Hampshire jumped offsides on the extra point, and Powell added his second two-point conversion to increase the Falcons lead to 23-14.
“We figured we’d get an easy two points,” Whiteman said. “We would’ve been foolish not to do it. We feel like when we get in that short yardage situation, we should always be able to get a couple yards.”
After a three-and-out by the Trojans, Fontenot ran for 25 yards. On the next play, he caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Blake Jacobs.
“It’s very unlike them,” Rule said of Frankfort throwing the ball. “We practiced all week for our safety to be in the middle of the field. He just drove down hard.”
Leading 30-14 at halftime, Frankfort added to its lead on the opening kick of the second half. Kinser went 96 yards to the house for six points. The extra point was blocked.
“I saw a bunch of open field and Rocky behind me with a good lead block,” Kinser said.
After another three-and-out from Hampshire, the Falcons picked up 51 yards on the first two plays of the following drive. Jacobs and Carder Shanholtz each had runs go for over 25 yards.
Four plays later, Cam Layton walked in from the four for the score.
On Frankfort’s final drive of the third quarter, the Falcons attempted a 38-yard field goal. Kinser bobbled the snap but found Fontenot for eight yards and a first down.
Josh Small punched it in two plays later.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hampshire’s Vinny Greear returned it 88 yards for a score.
“I told the guys that we could break one,” Rule said. “I told them all night long we were gonna break one. That was just Vinny being Vinny, being a great athlete and being better than a couple guys on their side.”
Corbin Stone added a touchdown run on the Falcons next drive.
“They’re resilient,” Whiteman said of his team. “They kept battling, we had things that went bad on us and they kept battling. That’s a great sign of a good team.”
For Frankfort, Powell rushed eight times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a pair of sacks on defense.
Kinser finished with three runs for 96 yards and the 96-yard return touchdown.
“He was huge, he’s a tough kid,” Whiteman said of Kinser. “He’s a very determined football player and he did a real good job.”
Stone ran seven times for 63 yards and Fontenot five times for 58 yards and a score.
Frankfort spread the ball around with 10 players getting carries. The Falcons combined for 421 rushing yards.
Greear led the Trojans with nine carries for 89 yards along with the 88-yard return touchdown.
Eversole went 21 for 34 for 223 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
“Landon’s a sophomore, and sometimes you can see it,” Rule said. “We want him to be able to throw guys open and not wait so long. He’s gonna keep getting better.”
Both teams are at home on Friday at 7 p.m. Hampshire hosts Hedgesville and Frankfort plays Washington.
“That’s going to be a tough one,” Whiteman said. “I think Washington’s an improved team. They like to throw the ball a lot, so we’re going to have to work on our pass coverage.”
