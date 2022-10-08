SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 4 Frankfort celebrated Homecoming with a thrilling 35-28 victory over Spring Mills on Friday at Frankfort Stadium.
“I’m proud of the whole team,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “I’m proud of them for being relentless and battling through all the adversity. It was a really hard-fought game, good win.”
Parker VanMeter scored the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds left for the Falcons (6-1, 3-0 Potomac Valley Conference). The Cardinals (2-4, 1-3 Eastern Panhandle) led with about nine minutes left and allowed 14 unanswered points to end the game.
“Frankfort’s what I expected Frankfort to be, what Frankfort always is,” Spring Mills head coach Josh Sims said. “They’re well coached, they were disciplined. The last three years with them it’s always a close one. It’s always a back-and-forth one, every possession feels like the most important possession of the game. Like every single year we play these guys, it came down to the last seconds.”
The Falcons got off to a slow start on offense. They went three-and-out, however, Spring Mills was called for roughing the kicker on the punt. Frankfort took advantage and drove down inside the Cardinals’ 15. Tyrique Powell took a toss to the right for 14 yards and the touchdown.
Spring Mills responded with two key conversions to keep its first drive alive. On third-and-four, Kam Taylor got just enough to move the sticks. The Cardinals faced a fourth-and-three at the Falcons 29. Taylor picked up seven and a first down.
Spring Mills capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run by Max Anderson. He faked a screen pass, kept it to the left and took it in for six points.
“That was one of those drives that felt like the most important drive of the game,” Sims said. “You didn’t want to get down 14-0 against an offense that does a good job of keeping the ball in their hands.”
VanMeter picked up 12 yards up the middle on the Falcons next drive. A facemask penalty on the Cardinals set up first-and-goal at the eight. Rocky Fontenot walked in from six yards out. Frankfort went for a two-point conversion, but the pass was dropped.
“We line up in that muddle huddle,” Whiteman said. “If it’s there, we allow the holder to call the number and run the play. We did, and it was open but our young man dropped the ball.”
Facing a fourth-and-eight at the Falcons’ 20, Spring Mills went for it. It resulted in a 20-yard touchdown on a slant to Keshaun Cheek from Anderson.
The Cardinals led 14-13 at halftime and had outgained Frankfort 109-93.
Anderson gave Spring Mills the lead midway through the third quarter. He kept it down the left sideline for 41 yards and six points.
“Max is good for making a couple plays each game so that’s big,” Sims said.
The Falcons responded later in the quarter. Facing a fourth-and-one at the Cardinals’ 30, Luke Robinette picked up five yards on a quarterback sneak. It set up a seven-yard touchdown run by VanMeter. He would also score the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Frankfort fumbled and Jason Shiner brought it back 37 yards to the Falcons’ 18. Anderson kept it and scored his fourth touchdown to give Spring Mills the lead with 8:46 left.
Frankfort responded with a nine-yard run by Landen Kinser to tie the game at 28-all. The Cardinals punted on their next drive and the Falcons had a chance to take the lead with less than two minutes left.
“When the defense stepped up, the offense folded,” Sims said. “When the offense stepped up, it seemed like the defense folded.”
They faced a fourth-and-two at the Spring Mills’ 26. Fontenot picked up 12 and a first down. It set up VanMeter’s touchdown that ended up being the game-winner.
“That’s huge, we work on that short yardage stuff,” Whiteman said. “The kids buckled down and got the first down that we needed.”
The Cardinals had one last chance on offense, but back-to-back penalties pushed them back. The game ended on a Hail Mary incompletion.
For Spring Mills, Anderson went 4 of 10 for 43 passing yards and a touchdown. He also ran 20 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor rushed 10 times for 40 yards. Alex Eaton had nine rushes for 51 yards.
“Max is, in regards to his work ethic and command, he’s as good as it gets,” Sims said. “I’ve never seen a kid be such a hard worker and be so mature for his age.”
For Frankfort, VanMeter had 15 rushes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
“I told him all week, I need him to be a bull tonight,” Whiteman said about VanMeter. “I told him all day he needed to be a bull and he was a bull.”
Kinser had nine rushes for 69 yards and a score. Fontenot had five rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Powell had eight rushes for 33 yards and a score.
“We did a good job hitting the edge, we ran a lot of jet sweeps tonight,” Whiteman said. “We ran a lot of plays off the jet sweep. We got it with Rocky, we got it with Landon and they were big tonight.”
Frankfort gets a bye week before traveling to face the Elkins Tigers on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Spring Mills faces Martinsburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s great to be 6-1 at this point,” Whiteman said. “I told them we still have a long way to go. We got a bye week coming up and we got guys banged up. It’ll give us time to get healed up and get ready for the stretch down the road.”
