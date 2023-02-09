BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — No. 4 Hampshire shut down Berkeley Springs in the third quarter to beat the Indians, 47-39, on Wednesday to clinch the top seed in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs.
The Trojans (10-8), who trailed 16-8 after the first quarter and 24-22 at the half, outscored Berkeley Springs, 12-2, during the third period to turn the tide.
Offensively, Easton Shanholtz, Jenson Fields and Jordan Gray ended in double figures, led by Shanholtz with 18. Fields and Gray added 10 apiece.
Berkeley Springs, which was without the services of leading scorer Ty'mir Ross, was paced by Landen Schetrompf and Gavin Young with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
In the junior varsity game, Hampshire rolled 56-19. Carder Monroe paced the Trojans with 13 points.
Hampshire hosts Lincoln on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 Keyser 59, Pendleton Co. 51
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater topped 20 points for the third consecutive game, and No. 5 Keyser's 11-point lead entering the fourth period was enough to hold off Pendleton County on Wednesday night.
The Golden Tornado (11-6) slowly established their advantage at the end of each quarter, leading 16-13 after one period, 31-25 at the half and 51-40 after three.
Pendleton County outscored Keyser, 11-8, in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too little too late despite a game-high 28 points from Clayton Kisamore.
Broadwater is averaging 26.3 points in his past three games, and he's doing it at the foul line. The All-Area guard is 33 of 38 from that range during that span.
He added eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals to his scoring total Wednesday.
Drew Matlick was second on Keyser with a 12-point performance, followed by Mike Schell with eight, Jack Stanislawczyk with seven and Patrick Liller with six.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser beat the Wildcats, 56-35. Jace Courrier (16 points) and Chase David (10) topped the Tornado; Cashton Kisamore (14) and Henry Warner (12) paced Pendleton.
Keyser hosts Mineral County rival Frankfort (10-7) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Falcons have won 8 of 9 contests. The Golden Tornado are riding a three-game winning streak.
