KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 4 Hampshire earned a key rivalry win on Friday night by defeating No. 3 Keyser 56-43.
"It's a similar thing all year," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "We've had a little bit of a lead, we've played well in the first half. But we don't continue to fight and we get content and let them come back. Tonight, they made a little push but we fought through."
The Trojans (5-7, 2-1 Potomac Valley) won with standout performances from several players on both sides of the ball. The Golden Tornado (7-3, 5-1 Potomac Valley) struggled to shoot the ball, especially in the second half.
"We gotta make shots, can't make shots, you don't win games," Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "Hampshire outplayed us tonight on the boards and definitely shooting percentage. I'm not looking forward to seeing it, but it's way low."
Tied at 4-4 midway through the first quarter, Keyser scored six unanswered to take a 10-4 lead. Noah Broadwater had several key plays midway through the quarter.
"It was good, we just had to be able to build on it," Furey said.
He scored five points in less than 10 seconds to help the Tornado build their lead, hitting a 3-pointer and quickly coming up with a steal and layup on the other end.
Hampshire's offense scored six points in the final two minutes to cut its deficit to 11-10 at the end of the quarter.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jenson Fields took over in the second, scoring 10 points.
"Finding a little bit of space," Alkire said. "When other people get going, it's gonna help him out. When he gets going, it's gonna help them out."
Easton Shanholtz was a key contributor on both ends of the floor. Midway through the second quarter, had a stretch where he made a layup and blocked back-to-back shots for Hampshire.
"Those were big, a lot were transitions or dump downs on transitions that he blocked," Alkire said. "There was easily 10 points that he prevented."
Tied at 18 with 2:30 left in the first half, the Trojans ended it on a 14-7 run. In the final seconds, Dylan Streisel scored five points on back-to-back possessions. Hampshire ended the quarter on a buzzer-beating layup by Shanholtz off of a steal and led 32-25 at halftime.
"That's a huge turn," Alkire said. "That put us up seven points going into half. You can't ask for much more than that."
Keyser struggled to hit shots, especially in the second half. The Tornado went 7 for 14 from the field and 3 for 7 from deep in the first half. Keyser finished the game at 37% from the field and 4 for 15 from beyond the arc.
"I don't think shot selection was bad," Furey said. "We missed a lot of shots right at the rim. That's something we've struggled with all year. We're right there at the rim and missing shots. I don't question our shot selection, my guys have a green light."
In the third quarter, the Tornado were held to eight points and had two stretches where they went scoreless for three minutes.
"I'm hoping it was the way our defense adjusted," Alkire said of what stood out about his team. "Keyser's a great team and they get downhill with their guards. I hope it's the little bit of adjustments we've made."
Dom Strawn only scored two points, but it came in highlight fashion. He converted a putback layup at the buzzer for a second buzzer-beater by Hampshire going into the fourth quarter.
Up 44-33, the Trojans held the Tornado to one point in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter. Keyser had several possessions with two or three misses by the rim.
"There's times we're right at the rim and it just doesn't go in," Furey said. "That's a real big problem,"
Hampshire continued to build its lead, mostly at the free-throw line. The Trojans shot 11 free throws making nine. Jordan Gray made seven of his eight foul shots in the period.
Trailing by 20 with two minutes remaining, the Tornado offense found some late rhythm. They made their first field goal with 1:45 left and scored nine points in the final two minutes. Keyser began inserting its bench in the final minutes, Edan Parks and Christopher Furey both scored off the bench.
"They're always gonna play just as hard," Scott Furey said. "For them to come in and keep chopping away and play like they were still in the game was important for them. I'm confident in all my guys."
Hampshire's Shanholtz led all scorers with 16 points. Fields scored 15 while Gray finished with 13.
"I'm proud of him, proud of the way he shot," Alkire said of Fields. "I think there was a little bit where he was getting down because his shot wasn't falling. But he realized we wanted to win and we needed this game."
Broadwater led Keyser with nine points while Anthony Mele had eight.
"Noah's a great constant for us," Furey said. "He's gonna give effort like crazy. Anthony's the same way. He's been a hustler his whole life."
Both teams are at home for their next games. Hampshire hosts Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Keyser hosts Petersburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"Regardless of the rankings and records, it's Keyser and we're Hampshire," Alkire said. "I don't care if they're not winning a game or if they're undefeated. We wanna beat Keyser, they wanna beat Hampshire."
