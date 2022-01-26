ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire was lethal from long range, hitting 13 3-pointers to upset Musselman, ranked No. 8 in the Class AAAA AP Poll, 79-69 on Tuesday night.
The win is the sixth in as many games for the Trojans (9-4), who received a season-high 13 points in the Area Top 5 to place fourth in the local rankings.
In Hampshire's latest triumph, Jenson Fields drilled six triples and all eight of his free-throw attempts for a game-high 26 points. Three other Trojans — Ashton Haslacker (15), Alex Hott (13) and Zack Hill (13) — also finished in double figures.
Fields was merciless from 3-point land in the opening half, drilling four treys in the second quarter and another in the first for 15 first-half points. Haslacker added three more long-range makes and Jordan Gray accounted for another, as the Trojans made nine as a team before halftime for a 35-27 lead.
Musselman (6-4) began to chip into the Hampshire lead, winning the third quarter 15-13; however, Hampshire saved its best offensive quarter for last.
The Trojans scored 31 points during the fourth quarter, and every point was necessary to absorb Musselman's 29 in the frame. Applemen standout Jordan Holmes scored 11 of his team-high 19 in the decider.
Hott hit a pair of fourth-quarter threes and Fields made his sixth and final trey, but the Trojans did most of their damage at the charity stripe. Hampshire sunk 17 of 25 foul attempts in the final period, which proved to be enough to hang on.
Mason Hott and Gray finished with five points apiece and Colin Hott added two to round out the Hampshire scoring. Jayson Gordon tallied 10 points, Trenton Wolfe garnered nine, and Matt Mahood and Troy Wollaston scored eight for Musselman.
In the junior varsity game, Musselman won 38-30. Gavin McClain led the Applemen with 11 points and Logan Gordon added seven. Conner Wolford and Gray scored seven apiece.
Hampshire (9-4) hosts James Wood on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 63, No. 5 Northern 58
ACCIDENT — In a battle of winless WestMAC teams, Fort Hill was the one that broke the ice against No. 5 Northern at the Igloo on Tuesday night.
It was a close affair as the Huskies (5-7, 0-4 WestMAC) entered the fourth with a 42-40 lead. That's when the Sentinels (2-9, 1-3) came alive, outscoring the hosts 23-16 in the final quarter to notch a must-needed win.
Bryce Schadt was the go-to Fort Hill scorer with 20 points, draining four 3-pointers as part of his eight field goal game. Tavin Willis scored 14 points and Logan Mullery joined the pair in double figures with 13. Anthony Burns garnered nine.
Fort Hill was solid from the line, shooting 14 for 19. Mullery and Willis were particularly good, making 7 of 8 and 6 of 8, respectively.
Northern was paced by Ethan Sebold, who finished with 17 points on seven field goals, one a 3-pointer, and made 2 of 4 free throws. Jeff Eyler added 14 points, Tyler Yoder scored 10 and Kellen Hinebaugh finished with seven.
Fort Hill is at Hedgesville (8-2) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Northern hosts Hancock at 6 p.m. the same evening.
Pendleton County 62, Harman 50
HARMAN, W.Va. — Clayton Kisamore contributed a game-high 22 points and Pendleton County used a big third quarter to topple Harman on Tuesday night.
Pendleton (8-2), ranked No. 9 in Class A, came out of the gates in rhythm. Kisamore scored 10 first-quarter points and the Wildcats led 21-13. Harman recovered in the second to remain within 32-26 at intermission.
Yet, Pendleton dominated the third quarter 20-9 behind eight points from both Kisamore and Braden McClanahan, who finished with 12 points, to lead 52-35. Harman outscored Pendleton, 15-10, in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to come back.
Tanner Townsend scored 15 points to join McClanahan and Kisamore in double figures for Pendleton, and Jacob Beachler scored six. Coy Teter and Drexell Armentrout led Harman with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
On Monday, the Wildcats will host Pocahontas County and Harman hosts Hundred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.