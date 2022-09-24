KEYSER W.Va. — Fourth-ranked Keyser defeated Hampshire 48-22 on Friday night at Alumni Stadium at Tornado Alley.
“I thought our composure down the end, that was something I commended them on” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. “Do the talking with their pads and that type of stuff. Not letting outside influences get to them.”
The Golden Tornado (3-1, 1-0 Potomac Valley Conference) controlled the game for the first three and a half quarters. The Trojans (2-3, 0-2 PVC) scored a few late touchdowns, but the game was already decided.
After a three-and-out from Hampshire, the ensuing punt was a short one and fielded at the Trojans’ 25. Two plays later, Seth Sions took it 16 yards to the house to give Keyser the lead. The extra point was missed.
“It was good, we got our momentum going,” Stephen said. “That kind of got the ball rolling, kind of set the tone for the game. We were able to keep going until late in the game when we gave up a few scores.”
After a horse collar penalty on Hampshire extended the Tornado’s drive, Brady Keller caught a fade from Logan Rotruck for a touchdown.
Rotruck threw an interception on Keyser’s next drive, but offsetting penalties negated the play. Keyser took advantage of the second chance with a 17-yard run by Anthony Mele up the middle for six points.
“The difference between wins and losses is physicality,” Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule said. “Last week, we were very physical, we were very dominant. This week we let them make a few blocks here and there. We gotta execute a little better offensively. We gotta get our blocks and set ourselves up for success with getting those blocks on the edge.”
In the second quarter, Jack Stanislawczyk returned a punt 35 yards to the Trojans 25. On the next play, Sions took it 25 yards down the right sideline for his second touchdown.
Stanislawczyk had a big first half with his 35-yard punt return and two interceptions. He intercepted passes on back-to-back plays.
“He’s come out to play this year,” Stephen said. “He’s been a big part in the return game and then today on defense. That’s something we can build off of. He’s a junior so he’s getting some experience. That’s something we can build off of in the secondary.”
The Trojans’ Jenson Fields escaped a sack, rolled right and found a wide open Zander Robinson later in the quarter. It went for 43 yards and led to a 34-yard field goal by Bryson Richardson.
With about two minutes left before halftime, Keller caught his second touchdown from 13 yards out. He finished with two catches for 30 yards and two scores.
“He did good, we saw what the defense was giving us,” Stephen said. “We saw we could leak our tight end out. He was able to get out and that’s what his 6-3, 6-4 frame brings to the table. He can go up and get the ball and be an athlete when he needs to be.”
At halftime, Hampshire’s Fields was 11 for 21 for 104 yards and two interceptions. The Trojans had 161 yards of total offense compared to 218 for Keyser.
“We let them dictate the game,” Rule said. “We were trying to run the ball outside and we were missing blocks on the edge. We tried to run the ball inside and they’re just big and they’re physical and they just dominate us in the blocks. That’s why we were trying to throw the ball a little more and trying to spread them out. We weren’t making our passes correct and we weren’t catching the football well.”
Robinson had four catches for 75 yards. Rotruck was 4 for 8 for 66 yards and two touchdowns for the Tornado. Mele had six carries for 55 yards and a score.
Mele opened the scoring in the second half with his second of the game from seven yards away. Stanislawczyk caught a 62-yard pass over the middle that he took the distance.
Hampshire responded with a touchdown catch by Brennan Brinker from 16 yards out. After recovering a Keyser fumble, Hampshire drove down and scored on a 17-yard keeper by Fields.
The Trojans completed two passes on the final drive that both went over 30 yards. It set up a touchdown catch by Robinson from the 18. He he took the ball away from the defender and broke free on his way to the end zone. It ended up being the final play of the game.
For the Tornado, Rotruck finished 5 of 10 for 128 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mele rushed 10 times for 96 yards and two scores. Tristen Root rushed nine times for 86 yards and a score.
For Hampshire, Fields went 14 for 25 for 180 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had eight rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Landon Eversole played in the second half and went 14 for 15 for 106 yards and a touchdown. Robinson led all receivers with 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
“He does a good job of moving the pocket, he needs to be a little more patient,” Rule said on Fields. “He needs to trust his lineman will get blocks. He’s a great runner, once he gets outside he can cut. He’s one of the more athletic guys we have in our building.”
Both teams are at home for their next game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Trojans host Greenbrier East and Keyser hosts Northern.
“We wanna be able to keep pushing the ball and keep scoring,” Rule said. “Everyone always says you gotta stop us. So I just wanted to get some points on the board to get these guys excited. I know it’s no backbreaker to Keyser whenever we score that late. The game was in hand and we just wanted to get some momentum going into next week. Get some excitement on our sideline, I wanna put points up so they can get excited.”
