KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 4 Mountain Ridge forced Keyser into tough looks Friday, and, more importantly, the Miners dominated the glass.
Keyser managed just three field goals in the second half against Mountain Ridge's stingy man-to-man defense, and second-chance points were few and far between.
Mountain Ridge won the rebounding battle 40-15, and the Golden Tornado had just two offensive boards all game — the Miners had 18.
Sydney Snyder and Reghan Sivic combined for 29 points on the other end, and Mountain Ridge pulled away from Keyser, 48-35, for its third consecutive win. The loss is the Tornado's fourth in a row.
"We defended pretty well the whole second half," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "We did a great job on the defensive glass finishing the possessions. It's one thing to play defense, but you have to finish it with the rebound as well. I was pleased with the way the girls played.
"We've got to keep the other team low 40s, 30s is even better. If a team gets to 50, to be honest, we're losing. We have to defend and rebound."
Mountain Ridge (13-4) is beginning to regain some of its early season form that saw it open the year with a 10-1 record. One area of marked improvement came at the free-throw line, where the Miners made 17 of 22 chances.
Keyser (9-8) played a strong first half, as the teams were tied at 12-all after a quarter and 22 apiece at the half, but a 6-0 run by Mountain Ridge to begin the third quarter and a 9-0 burst to end it doomed the Tornado.
"I feel like we're just as good as them," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "I felt that before the game, and I feel like that after the game. We can compete with anybody when we put four quarters together. We have not done that in a long time.
"There are gonna be a lot of 'Ls' coming our way until we decide we want to play 32 minutes."
During the 16-4 third quarter that allowed Mountain Ridge to pull away, the Miners did it with defense, holding Keyser without a point until Maddie Harvey's midrange jumper with 4:09 left in the period.
Down low, Mountain Ridge utilized team rebounding, with four players pulling down at least seven boards: Sivic (11), Eliza Duncan (eight), Bayleigh Lamberson (eight) and Rhegan Lamberson (seven).
With a 38-26 edge entering the fourth, Mountain Ridge led by as much as 16 in the decider.
Snyder paced the Miners with 15 points, sinking 8 of 9 foul shots, and Sivic added 14. The duo combined for 20 points after the intermission. Rhegan Lamberson chipped in eight and accumulated a team-high three steals. Bayleigh Lamberson tallied a Miner-best three assists.
While shots may not have been falling at times, Mountain Ridge did well to move the Keyser defense.
"We've had an issue with the ball staying on one side," Rob Duncan said. "When you keep the ball on one side, you're letting the defense off the hook. You're not making them work or change sides of the floor.
"We really feel like we've yet to play a full game. ... Definitely moving in that direction."
Keyser was given a nice boost off the bench by freshman Kiya Kesner, who was the Tornado's lone double-figure scorer at 14 points, sinking all six of her free throws.
Harvey finished with seven points, and Autumn Kerchner scored six.
"Any time a freshman comes up in a big game, varsity competition, gets 14 (it's big)," Blowe said of Kesner. "She's getting a lot of valuable experience right now and doing some good things."
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 38-23 behind the offense of Makayla Ziler (11 points) and Lindsey Stafford (10). Keyser was topped by Carlee Staggs with eight.
Mountain Ridge hosts Berlin (Pa.) on Monday at 7 p.m. Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs on Monday at 6 p.m.
