ACCIDENT — Jamison Warnick hit a walk-off single to send Northern over East Hardy, 9-8, on Saturday.
Before Warnick’s winner, Luke Ross leveled the score with an RBI single with two outs in the seventh. One batter later, Warnick went up the middle to plate the winning run and improve the Huskies to 4-2 on the season.
It was a back-and-forth contest, as East Hardy led 5-2 entering the bottom of the fifth before Northern plated one in the fifth and four in the sixth to go up 7-5.
East Hardy plated three runs in the seventh frame to get back on top, capped by a two-run single off the bat of Levi Mongold with the Cougars down to their final out.
Northern used four pitchers en route to the victory, and Ross was the winning pitcher by virtue of getting the final out in the seventh before the Husky bats walked it off.
Warnick had a four-hit day in the box with a double, four runs and two runs batted in. Easton Rhoten was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double. Chance Ritchey also drove in a pair of Huskies.
East Hardy left-fielder Brandon Jones laced three hits, and Dawson Price and Mongold had multi-hit games themselves. Mongold picked up the loss on the mound.
Northern hosts Fort Hill (1-2) on Monday at 3:30 p.m. East Hardy (1-7) hosts Petersburg (2-6) on Monday at 6 p.m.
No. 2 Mtn. Ridge 9 Hancock 4
HANCOCK — No. 2 Mountain Ridge scored in five of the first six innings, and Ashton Shimko pitched a gem to beat Hancock on Saturday.
Shimko struck out 10 batters and surrendered just three runs (one earned) on two hits with six walks in six innings pitched to pick up the win. Evan Cook came on in the seventh, allowing one run on no hits with a strikeout.
At the plate, the Miners struck first with a run in the top of the first, and, after Hancock leveled the score at one in the bottom half, Mountain Ridge blew the game open with a four-spot in the second.
The Miners scored a run in both the third and fourth innings and tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth en route to the five-run victory. Mountain Ridge scored its nine runs on six hits and committed five errors, while Hancock needed just two hits to plate four runs.
All four of Hancock’s runs were unearned.
Uma Pua’auli doubled for an RBI, was hit by two pitches, walked and scored four runs. Tyson Shumaker doubled to plate a run and scored once himself. Bradyn Speir singled, had a sacrifice fly and tallied a pair of ribbies.
Bryce Snyder singled and drove in two runs, Tanner Lohnas singled, walked and scored twice, and Shimko singled in a run and scored once himself.
Mountain Ridge (6-0) hosts Southern on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort 7 Moorefield 5
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — After a slow start to the season, Frankfort is heating up, as the Falcons downed Moorefield on Saturday for their fifth win in six games.
Andrew Lynch delivered a quality start, surrendering two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched with five strikeouts and one walk. Offensively, the Falcons hit safely 10 times and their defense committed just one error.
Frankfort opened up to a 5-0 lead after a two-spot in the first inning and a three-run third. Moorefield plated three in the fourth to get within 5-3, but Frankfort responded with two insurance runs in the sixth and held off a Moorefield comeback to improve to 5-4.
Peyton Clark and Tyler White had two-hit days for Frankfort, and one of White’s base knocks was a double. White and Brady Wilson had a pair of runs batted in apiece.
Moorefield’s Ryan McGregor, Bryce Hines and Coleman Mongold hit safely twice each.
Frankfort is at Keyser (4-2) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Moorefield (2-6) has a doubleheader at Tygarts Valley on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.
Fort Hill 4 Calvary 3
POTOMAC PARK — Fort Hill plated four runs in the third inning, and Bryce Schadt and Anthony Burns pitched the Sentinels past Calvary on Saturday at Holler Field.
Calvary outhit the Sentinels, 8-6, but Fort Hill took advantage of four errors by the Eagles. Tyler Wilhelm, Shane Welsh and Xavier Ashley had two hits apiece, with one of Ashley’s being a two-bagger.
Ashley, Eston Bender, Briar Mann and Schadt scored during the third inning.
On the mound, Schadt picked up the win for the Sentinels tossing four innings of three-run, six-hit ball with two walks and seven strikeouts. Burns pitched three scoreless in relief, striking out two and walking one for the save.
Calvary scored the game’s first run and added two in the third to trail 4-3, but neither team would cross home plate the rest of the way.
Levi Zewatsky had two singles, Eli Leith singled and scored during the third frame, Jessie Michael singled and scored during the first and third innings, Braden Rhodes singled and Levi Carrington drove in two runs for the Eagles.
Fort Hill left nine runners on base and Calvary left seven.
On the mound, Rhodes was credited with the loss for Calvary. Noah Robinette pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief on three hits with two Ks and one free pass.
Fort Hill is at Northern on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Calvary (2-2) is at Legacy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Clear Spring 10 No. 3 Southern 0
CLEAR SPRING — In No. 3 Southern’s latest test during its difficult slate to begin the season, the Rams ran into one of 1A’s best pitchers and a hot line-up to fall to Clear Spring on Saturday.
While Southern left-hander Isaac Upole, signed to West Virginia, pitched a decent game, allowing one earned run on four hits in five innings pitched, striking out seven and walking three, Clear Spring starter Hutson Trobaugh brought his best stuff.
The 6-foot-4 Trobaugh, who is committed to Radford, tossed five shutout innings in which he allowed just one hit. The left-handed pitcher fanned 11 and walked three.
Southern remained at a 1-0 deficit until the bottom of the fourth inning when back-to-back walks and an error put runners on the bases. After the error plated one, Braeden Wade doubled to plate three more to put Clear Spring up 4-0.
Clear Spring added a run in the fifth on a Logan Helser double and another in the sixth thanks to a bases-loaded walk. The next batter after the RBI free pass, Helser hit a grand slam to walk off Southern in six.
Clear Spring finished with 10 runs on seven hits and no errors, and Southern was held scoreless on three hits and three errors. Tanner Haskiell, Jadon James and Jack Healy singled for the Rams.
Southern (1-4) is at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (5-0) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
